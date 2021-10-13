CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: The chloroplast-associated protein degradation pathway controls chromoplast development and fruit ripening in tomato

By Qihua Ling
Nature.com
 6 days ago

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in Fig. 2d. Specifically, the x-axis label now reading "Standard conditions" originally appeared as "Dark treatment.". The online version of the article has been updated. Najiah Mohd. Sadali. Present address: Centre for Research in Biotechnology for Agriculture (CEBAR),...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Small molecule compound developed that can degrade the cancer promoting protein SUMO1

A team of researchers working at the Indiana University School of Medicine, has developed a compound that can degrade the cancer-promoting protein SUMO1. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes their work in attempting to find a degrader for what has been described as an undruggable cancer-related protein.
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel linear and broadly neutralizing peptide in the SARS-CoV-2 S2 protein for universal vaccine development

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. As humans continue to develop COVID-19 widely, numerous novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 have emerged [1, 2]. These variants, which may possess enhanced transmissibility and often result in breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population, pose great challenges to the current vaccine strategies targeting the immunodominance of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) protein [2].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97444-8, published online 09 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, the image on the right in Table 2 and Table 4 did not display correctly. As a result, each bar of the forest plot did not align with the IRR (95% CI) in the adjacent columns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: FOXM1 is required for small cell lung cancer tumorigenesis and associated with poor clinical prognosis

In this article, the author name Shih-Chin Cheng was incorrectly written as Shin-Chin Cheng. In the list of affiliations, item 11 was given by mistake, correct is item 10. These authors contributed equally: Sheng-Kai Liang, Chia-Chan Hsu. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Sheng-Kai Liang, Chia-Chan...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Distance-based clustering challenges for unbiased benchmarking studies

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98126-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error where the work of Keribin (2000) was incorrectly cited in the Challenges and pitfalls section under the subheading ‘Estimating the number of cluster’. As a result, Reference 60 was omitted from the Reference list.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Kymera’s Protein Degraders are Expanding the Druggable Universe

Kymera President and CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi/Courtesy Kymera Therapeutics. According to Kymera Therapeutics, the concept of an “undruggable” target is merely a figment of the past. Led by Dr. Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., the company works to develop targeted protein degraders – a class of small compounds that can bind to and degrade specific disease-causing proteins.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microglial activation and tau propagate jointly across Braak stages

In the version of this Article initially published, in Extended Data Fig. 8 an error led two equations in the bottom right of the graph to render incorrectly. They have been corrected to read: "Î² = 16" on the upper line and "P = 0.002" on the lower. Further, the x-axis label originally reading "[18F]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)" has been corrected to read "[11C]PBR SUVR transentorhinal (Braak I)."
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New proteins enable scientists to control cell activities

Sailan Shui, a doctoral assistant at EPFL's Laboratory of Protein Design and Immunoengineering, enjoys playing with proteins, activating and deactivating them as she wishes, as if light switches that can be turned on and off. However, instead of using electronic, her method relies on proteins to trigger the process. Shui's research has just been published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24771-9, published online 26 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Fig. 2 was inadvertently omitted in the PDF version of the Article. This has now been corrected in the PDF version of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lorenz Fiedler. Present address: Eriksholm...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Functional and structural analysis of catabolite control protein C that responds to citrate

Catabolite control protein C (CcpC) belongs to the LysR-type transcriptional regulator (LTTR) family, which regulates the transcription of genes encoding the tricarboxylic acid branch enzymes of the TCA cycle by responding to a pathway-specific metabolite, citrate. The biological function of CcpC has been characterized several times, but the structural basis for the molecular function of CcpC remains elusive. Here, we report the characterization of a full-length CcpC from Bacillus amyloliquefaciens (BaCcpC-FL) and a crystal structure of the C-terminal inducer-binding domain (IBD) complexed with citrate. BaCcpC required both dyad symmetric regions I and II to recognize the citB promoter, and the presence of citrate reduced citB promoter binding. The crystal structure of CcpC-IBD shows two subdomains, IBD-I and IBD-II, and a citrate molecule buried between them. Ile100, two arginines (Arg147 and Arg260), and three serines (Ser129, Ser189, and Ser191) exhibit strong hydrogen-bond interactions with citrate molecules. A structural comparison of BaCcpC-IBD with its homologues showed that they share the same tail-to-tail dimer alignment, but the dimeric interface and the rotation between these molecules exhibit significant differences. Taken together, our results provide a framework for understanding the mechanism underlying the functional divergence of the CcpC protein.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Acid ceramidase controls apoptosis and increases autophagy in human melanoma cells treated with doxorubicin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90219-1, published online 27 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5 the labels at the top and bottom of the figure were incorrectly captured. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, the Author Contributions section was...
CANCER
Business Insider

EQRx, Absci Ink Protein-Based Therapeutics Development Pact

EQRx and Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) have announced a discovery collaboration for protein-based therapeutics. Deal terms were not disclosed. The partnership will leverage Absci's Drug Creation technology for discovery and development activities, along with EQRx's clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities to advance protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA from Plasmodium falciparum

Pregnancy-associated malaria (PAM) threatened more than one million women and their infants in endemic regions in 2019. This resulted in maternal anemia, stillbirth, and infant death1,2. VAR2CSA encoded by a subfamily of var genes from Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) named as var2csa, plays a vital role in the cytoadherence of infected erythrocytes to the placenta3. Chondroitin sulfate A (CSA), which is displayed mostly on the surface of placental or tumor cells, has been recognized as a specific ligand for VAR2CSA4,5,6,7. However, the molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA remains elusive.
CANCER
Nature.com

The protective effect of the PDE-4 inhibitor rolipram on intracerebral haemorrhage is associated with the cAMP/AMPK/SIRT1 pathway

Rolipram specifically inhibits phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4, thereby preventing inactivation of the intracellular second messenger cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). Rolipram has been shown to play a neuroprotective role in some central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the role of PDE4 and the potential protective effect of rolipram on the pathophysiological process of intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH) are still not entirely clear. In this study, a mouse model of ICH was established by the collagenase method. Rolipram reduced brain oedema, blood–brain barrier (BBB) leakage, neuronal apoptosis and inflammatory cytokine release and improved neurological function in our mouse model of ICH. Moreover, rolipram increased the levels of cAMP and silent information regulator 1 (SIRT1) and upregulated the phosphorylation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). Furthermore, these effects of rolipram could be reversed by the SIRT1 inhibitor sirtinol. In conclusion, rolipram can play a neuroprotective role in the pathological process of ICH by activating the cAMP/AMPK/SIRT1 pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Genes are individualists, not collectivists, during early fruit fly development

Active genes do not form clusters and share resources during early development in the fruit fly, according to a new study by New York University and Princeton researchers published in the journal Current Biology. "The study changes the way we think about how the molecular machinery functions in basic cellular...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Oxford scientists working on new Covid vaccine to target Delta variant

A new and modified version of the Oxford vaccine is being developed to target the Delta coronavirus variant, The Independent understands.Early work has been started by members of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert’s team at the University of Oxford – the same scientists behind the AstraZeneca jab first rolled out in January. A source told The Independent the new vaccine was being designed with the aim of “having something on the shelf ready to scale up – if it’s needed”.Although the UK’s vaccine programme was singled out as a success in a recent report which largely condemned the government for its...
WORLD
Nature.com

Heritability and genetic correlations of plasma metabolites of pigs with production, resilience and carcass traits under natural polymicrobial disease challenge

Metabolites in plasma of healthy nursery pigs were quantified using nuclear magnetic resonance. Heritabilities of metabolite concentration were estimated along with their phenotypic and genetic correlations with performance, resilience, and carcass traits in growing pigs exposed to a natural polymicrobial disease challenge. Variance components were estimated by GBLUP. Heritability estimates were low to moderate (0.11"‰Â±"‰0.08 to 0.19"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 14 metabolites, moderate to high (0.22"‰Â±"‰0.09 to 0.39"‰Â±"‰0.08) for 17 metabolites, and highest for l-glutamic acid (0.41"‰Â±"‰0.09) and hypoxanthine (0.42"‰Â±"‰0.08). Phenotypic correlation estimates of plasma metabolites with performance and carcass traits were generally very low. Significant genetic correlation estimates with performance and carcass traits were found for several measures of growth and feed intake. Interestingly the plasma concentration of oxoglutarate was genetically negatively correlated with treatments received across the challenge nursery and finisher (âˆ’Â 0.49"‰Â±"‰0.28; P"‰<"‰0.05) and creatinine was positively correlated with mortality in the challenge nursery (0.85"‰Â±"‰0.76; P"‰<"‰0.05). These results suggest that some plasma metabolite phenotypes collected from healthy nursery pigs are moderately heritable and genetic correlations with measures of performance and resilience after disease challenge suggest they may be potential genetic indicators of disease resilience.
SCIENCE

