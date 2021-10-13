CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo Clinic Minute: Flu during a pandemic

Cover picture for the articleHave you had your flu shot yet? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months get a flu shot every season with rare exceptions. Now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. And you can get both shots at the same time.

EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic discusses Post COVID-19 Syndrome

(ABC 6 NEWS) Maybe you've experienced it, or maybe you haven't - Post COVID-19 Syndrome. It's when you recovered from the virus but your symptoms still linger. One doctor at Mayo Clinic has been studying this for the past year and says if you have this, don't lose hope. "This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIMT

One Mayo Clinic doctor breaks down the best treatment for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the beginning of the pandemic, medical experts have worked hard to develop treatments for patients with COVID-19. From personal protective equipment and social distancing to monoclonal antibody therapy, there are so many treatments out there for COVID-19. All of which have been approved for use by the FDA. There has only been one medication approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 and that's Remdesivir.
ROCHESTER, MN
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse hits COVID-19 treatment milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse hit a milestone in COVID-19 treatments. The system announced that it has provided 1,000 infusions on monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral drugs since November of 2020. Dr. Edward Malone, a family medicine physician and medical director of Outpatient...
LA CROSSE, WI
northwestgeorgianews.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Pregnancy and the heart

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am ready to start a family, but my doctor said that pregnancy may be high-risk for me because I have a heart condition. Can you explain how pregnancy affects the heart and what I can do to lower my risk for complications?. ANSWER: Pregnancy results in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic offers program to help COVID-19 “long haulers”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - A Mayo Clinic doctor discussed COVID-19 recovery in a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, a Mayo Clinic occupational medicine specialist, talked about his experiences and research after months working with patients diagnosed with post-COVID syndrome. Vanichkachorn talked about “long haulers” as they recover from...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Mayo Clinic To Begin Mandatory Employee Covid Vaccination

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Mayo Clinic is joining businesses and other entities and will require employees to be Covid vaccinated - or else. Mayo began notifying unvaccinated employees Wednesday of its planned transition from the program it adopted in July to a mandatory policy. It is scheduled to...
ROCHESTER, MN
mcdonoughvoice.com

MDH announces flu clinic dates

MACOMB – Starting the week of October 4, McDonough District Hospital will begin offering flu vaccinations. Once again, MDH will offer flu vaccinations inside the MDH Drive-Thru during the month of October. Flu vaccines will be offered in the Drive-Thru Wednesdays-Fridays from 1-3 p.m. The MDH Convenience Clinic will offer...
MACOMB, IL
Sierra Sun

Free flu shot clinics in October

Placer County Public Health will hold two flu shot clinics this year in partnership with community-based organizations. Residents are encouraged to get a flu shot through their regular health care provider or neighborhood pharmacy, but these free walk-up clinics provide another accessible option should anyone experience barriers. Shots will be...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
La Crosse Tribune

Mayo sites give over 2,300 flu shots in one week

Mayo Clinic Health System saw a boost in flu shot demand last week, with over 2,300 patients getting their shot at the hospital’s southwest Wisconsin locations. The number of doses given was up 23% from the first full week since Mayo opened its flu shot clinics, and over two thirds of those who came in for the flu shot also received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
LA CROSSE, WI
waer.org

COVID Vax Proof, Masks Among Pandemic Precautions At Local Flu Clinics

People accessing flu shots at two pop-up clinics this week will have to check each site’s COVID safety requirements. A location in Liverpool is requiring face masks while an organization in DeWitt is asking for proof of COVID vaccination to enter its building. The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse is...
SYRACUSE, NY
KAAL-TV

Vaccination deadline looms for Mayo Clinic employees

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic announced that it is moving into the next phase of requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for employees. In a memo sent to employees, Mayo said any employee unvaccinated on Dec. 3 will be placed on unpaid leave, and those still noncompliant on Jan. 3 will be terminated. More than 8,000 staff members are currently unvaccinated, according to Mayo Clinic.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

With fewer people masking and social distancing, Lehigh Valley health experts worry about the upcoming flu season

Last flu season was the mildest one in decades because of masking and social distancing, but health experts worry that with fewer people following these practices, the coming flu season could be more severe. In Pennsylvania, there were just 3,664 flu cases reported the last season compared with the 2019-20 season when there were 131,282 confirmed cases and 1.7 million-2.4 million estimated ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION

