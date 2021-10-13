CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Our view: The topsy-turvy job market

Salem News
 5 days ago

You don’t need to check results of the latest business survey to know many retailers and restaurants in the region are understaffed, but not by choice. The “help wanted” signs went up throughout the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, as the pandemic restrictions loosened and hiring starting picking up. But, rather than streaming back to the same jobs they held before, many people are changing fields or seeking jobs that pay more than before.

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press

Our View: COVID: Vaccine ban will bankrupt business

You can be required to lift 50 pounds in some jobs, but not be required to get a vaccine, especially if you live in states like Texas or Montana. Such is the world we live in courtesy of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and other like-minded officials, who’ve decided they and not employers will dictate workplace rules and relationships instead of employers.
knopnews2.com

“Let us do our jobs”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Navigating a pandemic has evolved since it first came on the scene nearly two years ago. Now, as the landscape is changing, so too are the efforts to contain COVID-19. Around the world different maneuvers have had different results. We are now seeing mandates being rolled out across America, first by private companies, and now by the United States Government.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Give a break to servants

We have evidence now that’s more than apocryphal. People in service industries are leaving their jobs in record numbers. Those help wanted signs and unreal bonuses aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. What kind of issues makes a restaurant worker or a retail employee turn their back on employment? Take a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Salem News

Our view: And open and (staple) shut case

We’re not sure who is really behind one of the stranger Senate bills to be filed this year. The powerful Scotch tape lobby could have drafted it. Or maybe the bill, S.1408, was the brainchild of investors hoping to hit it big with a surge in demand for those plastic “chip clips” that keep our Cheetos fresh.
Salem News

Our view: Although uncomfortable, redistricting is a good plan

A redistricting proposal designed to promote fair representation amid a changing Bay State demographic was in the forefront on Beacon Hill last week. If passed, some legislative districts would change dramatically, especially north of Boston. Introduced Tuesday by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the new maps outline altered House and...
ESSEX, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Job Market#Cnbc#Statehouse#Nfib
Salem News

Column: Real and long-lasting change takes all of us

Right now, more than 70 people with unique skills from different sectors and diverse organizations are working together to help ensure all residents of Essex County have access to our increasingly online world. This coalition includes organizations like nonprofit Tech Goes Home and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at Massachusetts Technology...
Salem News

Letter: We're all in this together

The pandemic — a microscopic virus has affected the life of every person inhabiting the world. Millions have died, hundreds of millions have been sickened, many left with chronic conditions. During this period of time, some of us have made a lot of money, but many more of us have suffered an economic tragedy, losing jobs, homes, cars, unable to put food on the table. In view of this, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Walmart, the largest employer in the United States, owned by one of the richest families, the Waltons, paid their employees a living wage? The same goes for multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos. Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Amazon workers received a livable paycheck?
Salem News

Peabody meatpacking firm will no longer recognize union

PEABODY — A Peabody meatpacking company whose brands include Bell and Evans chicken and Certified Angus Beef will no longer recognize or negotiate with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which had won an election last year to represent full and part-time production and maintenance employees. Bertolino Foods, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
republicmonews.com

$1,400 Monthly Stimulus Payments Could Be Given To Selected Americans; IRS To Release Another Payments To Qualified Families

On October 15, 2021, new stimulus funds will be distributed. It is the most current installment of the federal Child Tax Credit expansion. That payout, as well as a large sum of money, was made available to citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, Fox45 Baltimore news reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay News Wire

What to Expect In The 2022 Housing Market?

Consumers preparing to buy homes for the first time should know the ins and outs of the 2022 real estate market forecast. Analysts are making some strong predictions about the 2022 real estate market. It is crucial to know these predictions, where you trust them or not. With so many analytic real estate predictions, a few mispredictions should be expected. When all said and done, the 2022 real estate market will go one way or the other. In the meantime, you need to take advantage of the research conducted by reliable sources like Fannie Mae, John Burns Real Estate, and Freddie Mac.
REAL ESTATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy