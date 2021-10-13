CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: We're all in this together

Salem News
 5 days ago

The pandemic — a microscopic virus has affected the life of every person inhabiting the world. Millions have died, hundreds of millions have been sickened, many left with chronic conditions. During this period of time, some of us have made a lot of money, but many more of us have suffered an economic tragedy, losing jobs, homes, cars, unable to put food on the table. In view of this, wouldn’t it be wonderful if Walmart, the largest employer in the United States, owned by one of the richest families, the Waltons, paid their employees a living wage? The same goes for multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos. Wouldn’t it be nice if all the Amazon workers received a livable paycheck?

