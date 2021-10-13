Letter: Home rule -- it works every time

I am so glad that the city of Beverly has a progressive administration interested in protecting our environment. After watching the recent zoom discussion concerning the new overlay district along the Bass River, a capital idea came into my mind: Why not forbid fossil fuel hookups in the new district? For that matter, why not ban new gas hookups all over Beverly? After all, in order to achieve our climate goals, heating by oil or dirty and dangerous natural gas will have to pretty much cease in the next few decades. So why put in new gas infrastructure knowing it will have to be removed in short order?