How to watch NY Islanders full 2021-22 NHL season | Schedule, TV channels, live stream

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers started their new season Friday night with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. It was the first time the Wells Fargo Center was at full capacity for a Flyers game since the pandemic. It had been over 500 days since the Flyers played in front of a packed house, so fans had a lot of bottled-up energy, including Gritty. “Are you kidding me? This is the best time ever, it’s like Christmas morning,” one fan said. Gritty brought the party to the Flyers opening night. The team wants fans to #BringItToBroad too, bring the die-hard spirit,...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO