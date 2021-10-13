How to watch NY Islanders full 2021-22 NHL season | Schedule, TV channels, live stream
The New York Islanders have their first game of the 2021-22 hockey season on Thursday, October 14 (10/14/2021) on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. Most Islanders games are available in market on the regional MSG sports networks, which are available to stream on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). You can verify local MSG broadcasts here as there are several MSG channels, and the Islanders are not always on the same one. Full TV schedule below.www.newyorkupstate.com
