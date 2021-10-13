CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hollywood Gaga Is Back Baby

By Alice Newbold
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is going back to Las Vegas to continue her residency, and to psyche herself up for the string of jazz shows, the performer is doing what all pop megastars do and posing for selfies in a private jet. But wait, is that a scarf made of dollar bills hanging around her neck?

