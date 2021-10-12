CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Florida Daybook

Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Associated Press Florida Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook...

dothaneagle.com

bocaratontribune.com

Florida in Fall: The Best Places For

The Sunshine State has always been a beloved beach vacation destination for Americans, but many people seem to forget that there’s more to Florida than theme parks and beaches! Camping is a huge travel trend right now, with first-time campers at an all-time high according to the North American Camping Report. Florida’s combination of sunny weather and natural beauty make it the perfect destination for your camping trip this fall!
FLORIDA STATE
Dothan Eagle

Editorial Roundup: Florida

Tampa Bay Times. October 13, 2021. Editorial: The Tampa Bay Rays loss hurts. Losing the Rays would hurt a lot more. The Rays are looking for a new stadium. Will the Tampa Bay area deliver?. That hurt. Losing a playoff series always does, and falling to the rival Boston Red...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Fran Capo takes on Florida

Your new neighbor is the fastest-talking woman in the world, and she won't shut up.What’s happening: While lots of folks move to the Sunshine State to retire, 9-time speed talking world record holder Fran Capo — who delivered the world's fastest TEDx Talk and is the first (and only, big surprise) author to sign books atop Mount Kilimanjaro — isn't interested in rocking chairs or other trappings of the Golden Years.Capo, who is "37 'til I'm 97," tells Ben that she has already dove in Devil’s Den Spring, ridden a camel and held an alligator since moving from Putnam County, New York to Weeki Wachee in April.Background: Her mom told her nothing was impossible. Her dad told her not to take life too seriously.So besides making fast-talk commercials for Volkswagen and writing 20 books, she does stand-up comedy and motivational talks. And she’s for hire.Driving the news: Fran, who is a joy to talk to, wants more adventure. Come on, Florida! What else should a Florida Woman who has already swam with manatees and sharks do?"I look at life as a buffet," she tells Axios. "I want to taste all the things."
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
WKRG News 5

Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
FLORIDA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Varnum opens Florida office

Varnum opened its first Florida office in the Fifth Third Center in Naples. “Establishing a presence in Florida is a natural extension for us, given our strong client base in the region,” said Varnum Chair Ron DeWaard. “We are optimistic about our continued growth, both in terms of new clients and of attorneys who wish to join a progressive and growing firm.”
FLORIDA STATE
Times-Republican

Giengers host Florida FFA

GLADBROOK — Florida FFA State Officers and staff toured the Dennis and Jason Gienger Farms on Sept. 17. This visit is sponsored in conjunction with the Tama County Pork Producers and the Florida State Future Farmers of America. Tama County youth visited Florida earlier in the year. The focus of...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Click10.com

Bear peeps on Florida homeowners

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Bears are prevalent around certain areas of Central Florida, and while residents might expect to see them roaming their neighborhood, they probably don’t expect to see them doing this. This momma bear was curious as to what was happening in a Longwood home and wanted to get...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

News from Around Florida

Volusia County Woman Accidentally Receives $3.4 Million from COVID Economic Revitalization Grant. Amy Williams of Holly Hill claims she received a $3.4 million economic revitalization grant intended for restaurants recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an article in US News and World Report, Williams has never worked in the restaurant business and was stunned that her name ended up in the database. Earlier this week, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Williams received the highest amount of all 31 restaurants and catering business located in the Daytona Beach, for a catering business she does not have.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida may consider extending Visit Florida to 2031

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency is getting Senate support to keep its doors open into the next decade. Senate Commerce and Tourism Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, is sponsoring legislation to extend the life of Visit Florida, which has been leading efforts to draw tourists back to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Streams Of Sunshine In The Florida Highlands

Check out these beautiful streams of sunshine passing through the tress in the Florida Highlands neighborhood in Dunnellon. Thanks to Dorothy McDermott for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
FLORIDA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Escape To Florida With Old Dominion

It’s been a hard year and you deserve a little vacation. Grab your bestie and jump on a plane for an escape to Florida with Old Dominion. We’re hooking you up with two tickets to their show in Hollywood, Florida plus $500 cash. And before you come to the show,...
FLORIDA STATE
destinationido.com

Tropical Wedding Dreams in Florida

Photos courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Lounging by the pool, bright green palm trees, sunny warm South Florida weather--what more could you ask for? Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is the perfect place to fulfill you and your partner’s tropical wedding destination dreams!. The property boasts a vast...
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Casual

Meet Slim Chickens in St Louis

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, is opening at 1515 Hampton Ave., in St. Louis. It's one of several locations R Solutions is bringing to Missouri, according to a company press release. "Missouri loves Slim Chickens, and that is proven through the great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
yoursun.com

Halloween frights and fun in Florida

From themed Halloween parties to creepy experiences across town, it’s no wonder Orlando is the Halloween Vacation Capital. With brand new theme park events and Halloween happenings at attractions, restaurants and hotels throughout the destination, there’s something for every scare level — from fun to frightening. Orlando beckons with world-class...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Axios Tampa Bay

What is Florida without oranges?

Data: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosFlorida's citrus crop is on pace to shrink again next year to its lowest total since 1945, if you don't count the destruction Hurricane Irma caused in 2017 to the state's already-depleted groves.Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its initial citrus crop forecast for the 2021-22 season: 47 million boxes of Florida oranges, down 11% from last season's 52.8 million.Of note: Fruit per tree was the lowest on record for both non-Valencia and Valencia oranges since the first year this number was collected, 1964-1965.Huanglongbing — or citrus greening — is...
FLORIDA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Florida Forests struggling

SEBRING — Four years ago last month, Hurricane Irma came through Highlands County and left hundreds of tons of debris that cost $15 million to clean up. Three years ago, Hurricane Michael tore through the Panhandle and destroyed 2.8 million acres of forestland that included 71 million tons of timber worth $1.2 billion. While forests in the Heartland have recovered, forests there have not yet recovered, in part because timber growers operate on slim margins and decades-long timelines, according to the Florida Forest Service.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Florida, Hawaii, D.C. Removed From Chicago Travel Advisory; List Includes 45 States, 2 Territories

CHICAGO (CBS) — Florida, Hawaii, and Washington D.C. were removed from Chicago’s travel advisory on Tuesday, leaving 45 states and two territories on the list. States are removed from the city’s travel advisory when they get their daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Florida, Hawaii, and D.C. have been removed from the advisory after staying below 15 daily COVID cases per 100k residents for two weeks. pic.twitter.com/FeIiwqXv9Z — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) October 19, 2021 The Chicago Department of Public Health said four other states – Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana...
FLORIDA STATE
Dothan Eagle

Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up tonight in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:. The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org. The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org. The Montgomery AP Bureau...
POLITICS

