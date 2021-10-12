Florida Daybook

Your new neighbor is the fastest-talking woman in the world, and she won't shut up.What’s happening: While lots of folks move to the Sunshine State to retire, 9-time speed talking world record holder Fran Capo — who delivered the world's fastest TEDx Talk and is the first (and only, big surprise) author to sign books atop Mount Kilimanjaro — isn't interested in rocking chairs or other trappings of the Golden Years.Capo, who is "37 'til I'm 97," tells Ben that she has already dove in Devil’s Den Spring, ridden a camel and held an alligator since moving from Putnam County, New York to Weeki Wachee in April.Background: Her mom told her nothing was impossible. Her dad told her not to take life too seriously.So besides making fast-talk commercials for Volkswagen and writing 20 books, she does stand-up comedy and motivational talks. And she’s for hire.Driving the news: Fran, who is a joy to talk to, wants more adventure. Come on, Florida! What else should a Florida Woman who has already swam with manatees and sharks do?"I look at life as a buffet," she tells Axios. "I want to taste all the things."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO