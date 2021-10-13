Destiny 2: How to Play Haunted Sectors for Festival of the Lost

Ahead of Minecraft Live 2021, a second potential new mob, the Allay, has been revealed. Minecraft is an open-world game that pokes at your creativity and imagination by giving you a world full of materials for you to mine and build with. However, there are other critters called mobs that inhabit the world of Minecraft with you. Some, like the farm animals, are mostly harmless while others like the Creepers are a tad more frightening. Minecraft Live 2021 brings with it the opportunity for the Minecraft community to vote for which mob will get added to the game next. One of the options is the Allay, which has a useful ability.

