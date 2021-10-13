CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2: How to Play Haunted Sectors for Festival of the Lost

By Diego Perez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaunted Sectors are a new addition to Destiny 2 for the Festival of the Lost event, but they’re not available right from the start. Guardians will have to complete a few quest steps for Eva Levante to kick off the event before they can partake in the spooky festivities. Running Haunted Sectors is a major part of this year’s event, so players will spend a lot of time playing through these levels to earn candy and other rewards. Here’s how you can start playing Haunted Lost Sectors for the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2.

