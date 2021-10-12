CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Icy ‘Glue' May Control Pace of Antarctic Ice-Shelf Breakup

By Carol Rasmussen, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NASA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the ice-and-snow rubble known as mélange melts in Antarctica’s ice shelves, rifts can grow and icebergs break off even in the brutal cold of winter. Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and the University of California, Irvine, have discovered an ice process that may have caused a Delaware-size iceberg to break off Antarctica’s immense Larsen C ice shelf in the Southern Hemisphere winter of 2017. The finding that mélange – a mixture of windblown snow, iceberg bits, and sea ice lodged in and around ice shelves – is critical in holding ice shelves together implies that the these ice shelves may break up even faster than scientists had expected due to rising air temperatures.

climate.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Ice#Ice Shelf#Antarctic Peninsula#Sea Ice#Glacial Ice#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Climate Change News#Newsletter
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Antarctic Ice Reveals Human Impact on The Atmosphere Long Before Industrial Fires

Our planet's air during the preindustrial period was not quite as pristine as you might think, according to new research out of Antarctica. An analysis of six ice core drillings taken from the southernmost continent has revealed a substantial increase in black carbon starting in the 14th century. That's long before humans in the southern hemisphere started burning coal, which means the pollution likely came from preindustrial fires feeding on natural biomass. Over the intervening 700 years, emission levels appear to have steadily climbed, ultimately tripling in number. When researchers modelled the potential flow of black carbon particulates, they tracked the soot back to...
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Antarctic Ice Core Reveals Even Small Islands Can Have A Major Global Impact

Scientists have been puzzled by high concentrations of “black carbon” (soot) in ice cores taken from the Antarctic Peninsula. New research indicates a 300-400-year surge in the black carbon concentrations found there was a result of a change in burning regimes in Aotearoa New Zealand after Māori settlement. The results surprised scientists who hadn't expected a relatively small landmass could have such large consequences 7,000 kilometers (4,200 miles) away.
EARTH SCIENCE
earth.com

The Arctic may lose its "Last Ice Area" this century

Climate change is causing sea ice in the Arctic Ocean to shrink increasingly fast: it now spans less than half the area it did in the 1980s. A new study published in the journal Earth’s Future has found that, by the end of the century, global warming could make the summer Arctic sea ice vanish completely, along with creatures such as polar bears or seals.
ENVIRONMENT
Astronomy.com

Swarm of near-Earth comets linked to recent ice giant breakup

The longest-studied comets in our solar system have inspired ancient myths, religious fervor and modern scientific controversies. Now, the discovery of 88 asteroids and meteoroids orbitally aligned with one of them, Comet Encke, suggests that they all formed from the relatively recent breakup of an even bigger, icy comet. The findings are welcomed by those who believe Comet Encke and the other products of this astronomical event are responsible for many of Earth's most violent and consequential impacts over the last 20,000 years.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Microplastics in The Wind May Already Have a Minor Impact on Earth's Climate Itself

Microplastics are turning up everywhere. We've found them in rivers, lakes, and oceans; in soil, snow and ice; in fish, whales, and us. In recent years, we've even started to measure these tiny particles in the very air we breathe. We still don't know what, if anything, that's doing to human health, but researchers in New Zealand suspect this pollution could have a real impact on our planet's climate if it grows bad enough. "We studied how microplastic fragments and fibers – two types of microplastics commonly found in the atmosphere – interact with light, and used this information in a global climate...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How much will our emissions have an impact on future Antarctic ice loss?

While the impact of emissions on Antarctic ice melt may not become clear for another hundred years, the consequences of the climate decisions made this decade will be felt for centuries. This is the key finding of new research published today by climate experts at GNS Science and Te Herenga...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Researchers travel to Antarctica to Study Katabatic Winds' impact on Antarctic Ice Sheet

Scott T. Salesky, an assistant professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, is the principal investigator of a recently awarded $530,297 grant through the National Science Foundation’s Office of Polar Programs to study how katabatic winds – cold, dense winds flowing down a sloping surface – impact snow transport and ultimately contribute to the growth of the Antarctic ice sheet.
EARTH SCIENCE
NASA

Exploring the Trojan Asteroids

During its 12-year mission, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft will explore eight asteroids. It will explore more asteroids than any previous mission. On its way out to the Trojan asteroids, Lucy will fly by the main belt asteroid (52246) Donaldjohanson on April 20, 2025. There, Lucy will fly by five of these L4 Trojans: Eurybates and its satellite, Queta, on Aug. 27, 2027, Polymele on Sept. 15, 2027, Leucus on April 18, 2028, and Orus on Nov. 11, 2028.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy