Icy ‘Glue' May Control Pace of Antarctic Ice-Shelf Breakup

Microplastics are turning up everywhere. We've found them in rivers, lakes, and oceans; in soil, snow and ice; in fish, whales, and us. In recent years, we've even started to measure these tiny particles in the very air we breathe. We still don't know what, if anything, that's doing to human health, but researchers in New Zealand suspect this pollution could have a real impact on our planet's climate if it grows bad enough. "We studied how microplastic fragments and fibers – two types of microplastics commonly found in the atmosphere – interact with light, and used this information in a global climate...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO