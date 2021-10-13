Far Cry 6 Paint the Town Guide: All 12 Statue Locations and Map
Far Cry 6 contains many side missions called Yaran Stories, and one of these missions called Paint the Town involves defacing statues in Yara’s capital city of Esperanza. This mission is acquired from a character named Zenia Zayas in the Mercurio Mecanico hideout in the West Lado district of Esperanza. Her father’s dying wish was to deface statues of Gabriel Castillo, father to Anton Castillo. Finding these statues is no easy task, however, especially with the overbearing military presence in the city. Here’s where you can find and deface all of the Gabriel statues in the Paint the Town mission in Far Cry 6.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0