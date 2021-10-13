Far Cry 6 Paint the Town Guide: All 12 Statue Locations and Map

Special Operations are a type of activity that you can do in Far Cry 6. Just like the campaign, it can be played solo or co-op. However, it can only be accessed if Ubisoft Connect is online. It actually led to problems when I reviewed the game since it kept thinking that the client was offline, preventing me from trying this activity until just a couple of days ago. But, I digress. Anyway, here’s our Far Cry 6 Special Operations guide to help you complete your runs as you escape with the PG-240X safely.

