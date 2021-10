The Lake View City Council has approved the final version of a development agreement with the Urbandale-based Affordable Housing Foundation. According to Administrator, Scott Peterson, this project has been in the works for more than six months, and the terms of the contract are now official after the council voted unanimously in support of the agreement Monday night. The Affordable Housing Foundation is purchasing the former Rardin salvage yard site for $10,000, and the city will invest nearly $220,000 to help the project along.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO