Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Size to Reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research
Rising prevalence of cancer, surge in research and development activities, and increasing geriatric population are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global antibody-drug conjugates market size was USD 3.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.01 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.www.medgadget.com
