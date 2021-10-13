CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs report: Holiday hiring ramps up with 19 million jobs; Pawfest, Charlie’s Birthday Bash at Fort Wayne businesses

By Lisa Long
TACOMA, WASHINGTON — As holiday hiring continues to heat up amid a workforce shortage impacting nearly every sector in the U.S., millions of the most in-demand jobs are sitting vacant for a month or longer, according to a new report out Oct. 13 from PeopleReady. Nineteen million jobs were posted between August and September this year, and 14 million job postings are currently active and waiting to be filled, according to the employment company, a TrueBlue company.

