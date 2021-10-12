Entain continues to benefit from online growth in third quarter

World’s Largest Smoothie Brand Reports 18% Same-Stores Sales Increase, Aggressive International and Domestic Expansion Alongside Strong Financial Performance Top Stores. October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - After a record breaking second quarter which brought a company milestone of 34% same-store sales increase, Smoothie King experienced a 5% sales increase in the third quarter of 2021 on top of an extraordinary 14.8% sales increase in the third quarter over 2019. The brand ended the third quarter positive 18% year-to-date. Further solidifying its position as the leader in the smoothie category, Smoothie King opened 21 new stores for the quarter totaling 92 new-store openings year-to-date. In addition to strong sales numbers the brand has welcomed 26 new domestic franchisees this year and signed 158 domestic store commitments to date. Looking ahead, the world’s largest smoothie brand expects a total of approximately 240 new store commitments by the end of 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO