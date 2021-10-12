CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entain continues to benefit from online growth in third quarter

gamingintelligence.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother solid online performance has helped Entain to achieve total net gaming revenue growth of 4 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth in online sports betting. Entain’s total net gaming revenue (NGR) was 4 per cent higher than the same period a year ago...

