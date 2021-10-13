CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
98.7 WFGR

Here Are Some of The Craziest, Coolest & Weirdest 2nd Hand Finds In Michigan This Year

One of the favorite pastimes of so many people is to go second hand shopping in the hopes you stumble across something ridiculous that you just have to have, something fun and rare, or just a great deal. This is so true for the simple fact there there is an entire Facebook group dedicated to sharing the fun and silly finds people have made throughout the country. The beauty of the page is you can search for finds in your state. One search for Michigan and I had an awesome time scrolling through all the madness that has made its way to goodwill.
MICHIGAN STATE
foxbaltimore.com

The 9,090 piece replica of the Titanic - the largest Lego model ever

The rumors are true. Lego has finally released a scale model of the ill-fated RMS Titanic. It is the largest model the company has ever released. According to the website ThatBrickSite.com, the previous record holder of the model with the most pieces was a model of the Roman Colosseum. That set has 9,036 pieces. The new model of the titanic barely breaks the record.
LEGO
