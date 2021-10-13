Clay or Concrete, Solid or Hollow: Different Types of Bricks and Their Uses

Lead Architects: Katsuya Fukushima, Norihito Nakatani. Diagonal Element and Time, Nine-Square Grid on Stilts - The site sits at the foot of an ancient tomb near a large lake. The north side connects to the slope of the tomb, and the south side extends out to the rice fields. Further out to the rice fields, you can see the trains heading into the nearest station. The section of this house responds to these contexts; the living space is lifted to the first floor to make the best of the view, and the ground floor is an open piloti space. The first-floor plan is constituted by nine areas divided by columns and diagonal elements, allowing the house to respond to diverse living situations. The central space surrounded by the four columns has a contradicting character; it visually connects to the other areas through the diagonal elements, but it spatially feels disconnected from them.

