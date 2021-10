Following the election of President Joe Biden in 2020, I, like many, felt a palpable sense of calm. We would soon have a leader in the White House who exemplified experience, empathy, and truth-telling. Fast forward 10 months later, and I am sadly losing that sense of calm. The reason is simple. The Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate, while holding the majority, are not fully committed to supporting President Biden and his agenda. They talk the talk, but have willfully chosen to participate in catfights -- scratching and clawing for their own agendas. The optics are bad enough, but the ramifications of their actions are far worse.

