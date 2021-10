White Sox manager Tony La Russa didn’t go away quietly after Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday. The Astros blew out the Sox in Game 4, 10–1, to advance to their fifth straight ALCS. The game wasn’t close, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t fireworks. In the bottom of the eighth, with Houston up 7–1, Kendall Graveman hit White Sox slugger José Abreu on the upper arm with a fastball. La Russa was irate. He stormed out of the dugout and complained to the umpires that it was the second time in as many games that Abreu had been hit by a pitch.

