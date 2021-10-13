CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origination Credit Is Mysterious at Many Firms, and It's a Retention Problem

By Dylan Jackson
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrigination credit is a key element to higher compensation and advancement. But at many law firms, origination credits are not tracked. Firms like Reed Smith, Mintz Levin and Kirkland & Ellis are making changes to increase fairness in origination credits. How origination credits are awarded—specifically, how they are awarded to...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

