Origination Credit Is Mysterious at Many Firms, and It's a Retention Problem

LEADING, CAUSE OF BURNOUT - Big Law burnout—it’s not just for associates anymore. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney and Patrick Smith report, law firm leader burnout is also at an all-time high, according to industry analysts, and it’s likely to cause not only a wave of turnover at the top in the next year, but shorter reigns in general for the next generation of firm chairs. So what’s driving this phenomenon? Brad Karp, who has led Paul Weiss for 14 years, said law firms have generally gotten larger and more complicated to manage. “We’re dealing with increased client and partner mobility, which poses significant management challenges,” he said in an email. “We’re dealing with different partner structures; many firms have created multiple classes of partner (equity, nonequity, salaried) and the steady erosion of the lock step and pressures on the compensation model. Managing these issues takes time and requires walking the halls.” It also, as several others noted, requires a support network. “Having peers to talk to, whether it’s junior lawyer to junior lawyer, partner to partner—when you have sort of a team approach to management, that helps support management,” said Gretchen Harders, a member at Epstein Becker & Green who advises companies on employee health benefits and equitable compensation. “That might be idealistic, but people need their peers to discuss things with and to step in at different times.”

LAW ・ 15 HOURS AGO