Impact of Guidelines On Antibiotic

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

Publication and implementation of clinical guidelines is an important educational measure that considerably helps physicians in choosing appropriate antimicrobial drug. To evaluate long-term changes in antimicrobial prescribing habits before and after publishing the guidelines and to determine the factors that influence physician’s decision to prescribe an antimicrobial drug. The study...

www.physiciansweekly.com

physiciansweekly.com

Increasing Adherence to an AUA Guideline

In this quality study we surveyed whether giving specialists the American Urological Association rule in regards to intravesical mitomycin C at the hour of medical procedure booking impacts consistence. Moreover, we analyzed the strength of the mediation and the impact of specialist volume on rule adherence. All patients (105) going...
HEALTH
kiwaradio.com

Tips to implement judicious antibiotic use

IARN — To ensure a high-quality and nutritious product, antibiotics are used with thought and care on dairies. Jen Roberts, a professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim, shares ways producers can put cattle first and use antibiotics judiciously on the dairy. “Judicious use of antibiotics means that we’re going to...
AGRICULTURE
Medscape News

Antibiotic Prescribing and Stewardship During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities. Antibiotic stewardship is a set of commitments and actions to optimize the treatment of infections, protect patients from harms caused by unnecessary antibiotic use, and combat antibiotic resistance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published several studies characterizing antibiotic use during the COVID-19 pandemic in outpatient, nursing home, and hospital settings. Findings from these studies inform opportunities to improve antibiotic use and guide the development of resources to support healthcare professionals and health systems.
PHARMACEUTICALS
physiciansweekly.com

Providing An Antibiotic Allergy Service

Antibiotic allergies affect around 10% of individuals, with penicillins accounting for the majority of those cases. Having a diagnosis of penicillin allergy has serious implications for a person’s health, as well as for the overall health and economic well-being of society. Only a small percentage of people can have a suspected allergy to antibiotics verified, despite this. Antibiotic allergy services play an essential role in obtaining contemporaneous notes, charts, and correspondence as necessary, since busy physicians seldom have the opportunity to examine the history of suspected antibiotic allergies in depth. The possibility of a real allergy, the mechanisms of immunological hypersensitivity, the testing technique and the danger of reexposure to the same or similar antibiotics may then be evaluated. Skin testing is still the most common method of inquiry, with challenge testing being performed to confirm tolerance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

International study looked into antibiotics and stunted growth in children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international study has found that antibiotics alone cannot overcome the various factors that may cause stunted growth in children. According to a release, researchers had hoped that some combination of antibiotics, vitamin B3 and a diarrhea treatment drug would lead to better growth for children in Tanzania.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

A Review Comparing International Guidelines for the Management of Bullous Pemphigoid

Management of autoimmune blistering illness can be difficult since treatment techniques vary widely and there is no one standard of care. In order to give the best management advice to physicians, researchers combined the recommendations of worldwide management standards. In November 2019, a systematic literature search in PubMed/MEDLINE for published blistering disease management recommendations and consensus statements was undertaken. Guidelines from reputable dermatologic associations and expert consensus committees were incorporated. They eliminated literature reviews, guidelines created by an organisation that did not include dermatologists, and guidelines that were unique to a single treatment. All guidelines were examined in all languages. They chose eleven guidelines from dermatologic organisations and consensus committees that met our inclusion requirements. In bullous pemphigoid, several variations in recommendations were discovered, most notably when to introduce adjuvants for refractory illness. In mucous membrane pemphigoid, systemic corticosteroids and immunosuppressants/biologics were used to treat the affected areas.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Tackling the Collateral Damage to Our Health From Antibiotics

EMBL scientists pave the way for reducing the harmful side effects antibiotics have on gut bacteria. Antibiotics help us to treat bacterial infections and save millions of lives each year. But they can also harm the helpful microbes residing in our gut, weakening one of our body’s first lines of defense against pathogens and compromising the multiple beneficial effects our microbiota has for our health. Common side effects of this collateral damage of antibiotics are gastrointestinal problems and recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections. They also include long-term health problems, such as the development of allergic, metabolic, immunological, or inflammatory diseases.
HEALTH
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Cancer Health

New Guidelines For Basal Cell Cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients® Basal Cell Skin Cancer (also known as basal cell carcinoma, or BCC), the most common form of skin cancer. This highly curable type of cancer is diagnosed in more than two million people in the United States every year—which is more than all other cancers combined.[1] BCC primarily impacts lighter-skinned, sun-exposed people over age 60, due to the buildup of sun exposure over the years. However, skin cancer has recently become more common in younger people, likely as a result of them spending more time in the sun. In very rare instances untreated BCC can progress significantly and be life-threatening. This new resource provides trustworthy information based on the latest evidence, available free online at NCCN.org/patientguidelines thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®.
CANCER
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
zoeharcombe.com

Towards better dietary guidelines

* A special issue of Nutrients has just been published entitled "Towards Better Dietary Guidelines: New Approaches Based on Recent Science." * The special edition comprised three papers related to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs): one on saturated fat; one on low carb diets; and the third on salt/sodium intake.
DIETS
cancerhealth.com

Can Antibiotics Slow Treatment-Resistant Melanoma?

Eleonora Leucci, PhD, an MRA-funded investigator at KU Leuven (Belgium) has determined that some antibiotics may be able to slow, or even reverse, treatment resistance that melanoma develops to targeted therapies. According to Dr. Leucci’s research, this treatment resistance is caused by a cellular stress response that allows it to adapt to its new, treatment-filled, environment. If these preliminary findings are verified in the clinic, this would be a potent weapon in the melanoma treatment arsenal and a huge win for patients.
CANCER
newschain

Experts create ‘living medicine’ to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Researchers have created the first “living medicine” to treat bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics and grows on the surface of medical implants. For the experimental treatment, experts genetically removed the bacteria’s ability to cause disease and forced it to attack harmful microbes instead. Researchers at the Centre for Genomic...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Antibiotic-Resistant Biofilms Eliminated by “Living Medicine”

Bacteria that grow on medical implants have a siege mentality. They form biofilms, which function rather like castle walls. To undermine these walls, scientists have engineered a bacterium that produces and secretes enzymes that dissolve biofilm structures and kill biofilm bacteria. Once the engineered bacterium is injected near an infection site, it works like a microscopic sapper, breaking down defenses that would fend off antibiotics and elements of the immune system.
SCIENCE
fox5ny.com

New sodium guidelines

The FDA is released new guidelines for sodium use in food industries. The guidelines are voluntary but could have a measurable impact over the next new years, the agency said. Dr. Evelina Grayver, a cardiologist at Northwell Health, discusses the developments.
FOOD SAFETY

