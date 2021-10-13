CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Quality Improvement In Chronic Care By Self-Audit

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

This study states that Systematic strategies promoting quality of care in general practice are yet under-represented in several European countries. This interventional study assessed whether a combined intervention (self-audit, benchmarking, quality circles) improved quality of care in Salzburg, Austria and South Tyrol, Italy. The present publication reports the Italian results. We developed quality indicators for general practice in a consensus process based on pre-existing quality programmes. The indicators addressed diagnosis and treatment regarding eight common chronic conditions. Improvements concerned process and intermediate outcome indicators particularly between baseline and the first follow-up. Performance was relatively low at baseline and improved considerably, mainly in the first study period. The intervention investigated in this study can serve as a model for future quality programmes. A customized electronic health record for the implementation of this intervention as well as standardized and consistent documentation by GPs is a prerequisite. Use of a limited set of quality indicators (QIs) and regular QI modification is probably advisable to increase the benefits. Long-term prospective studies should investigate the impact of QI-based interventions on end-result outcomes.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Palliative care focuses on quality of life

A serious medical diagnosis often brings with it a range of symptoms, pain and stress for a patient and their loved ones. That’s where palliative care can be beneficial. “It used to be thought that palliative care was only for those who were dying, but over the last 30 years, palliative care has expanded to include any patient diagnosed with a serious illness, regardless of age or stage of illness,” said Dr. Sarah Gebauer, a palliative care physician at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family.”
HEALTH SERVICES
McKnight's

Pilot program aims to improve quality of post-fracture care for patients with osteoporosis

Bone health advocates have launched a pilot program that aims to increase the number of people treated for underlying osteoporosis after a fracture. The National Osteoporosis Foundation, Medstar Health in Maryland and Atrium Health in North Carolina are collaborating to create what they call a post-fracture care pathway to help reduce the frequency of secondary fractures. Biopharmaceutical companies Amgen and UCB are supporting the program.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
lakenewsonline.com

Lake Regional receives award for quality stroke care

For the sixth consecutive year, Lake Regional Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital for consistently following the latest scientific guidelines for treating stroke patients. “Lake Regional is honored to be recognized by...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
newschannel20.com

State issues recommendations to improve quality of care in nursing homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is recommending new ways to improve the quality of care for people in nursing homes. The department says their biggest recommendation is increasing funding to the industry. By doing this it can address disparities like overcrowded and understaffed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Care#Italy#European#Italian#Gps
pasadenanow.com

City Prosecutor’s Office Launches Multidisciplinary Team to Improve Quality of Life for Seniors in Long-Term Care Facilities

In an effort to leverage resources to advocate for improved regulation and take action where possible regarding systemic deficiencies at long-term care facilities, the city prosecutor’s office has started Pasadena Elderly and Dependent Adult Liaisons (PEDAL). The multidisciplinary team was started last month and will work to improve the quality...
PASADENA, CA
WEAU-TV 13

DHS invests in quality health care for rural areas

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing grants totaling more than $550,000 intended to increase access and enhance quality care in rural Wis. According to a release from the DHS, the intentions of the grants are to support education and training to assist rural hospitals...
MADISON, WI
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Worst Seasoning You Could Cook With If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure, According To Dietitians

High blood pressure is a common health condition which often reveals no symptoms but can lead to worsened issues over time such as heart disease and stroke. Stemming from a number of causes from lack of physical exercise to an unhealthy diet, it’s important to stay aware of this potentially dangerous condition and tailor your diet accordingly to aid in lowering your blood pressure for a longer life.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy