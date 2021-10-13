CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Commentary: Hospital merger imperils options for end-of-life care

By Kim Callinan
Times Union
 5 days ago

In August, the Times Union published an alarming story reporting that end-of-life care will not change as a result of a merger between Ellis Medicine and St. Peter’s Health Partners, according to Ellis Medicine’s president and CEO, Paul Milton, who cited St. Peters’ palliative care programming as the reason. Simultaneously, Milton noted, “You need to comply with the ethical and religious directives of a Catholic organization,” a reference to St. Peter’s.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Psychedelic Medicine For End-Of-Life And Palliative Care Patients: Novamind Launches Treatment Program

Novamind (Canadian: NM) (OTCQB:NVMDF), a company in the psychedelics space that operates several mental health clinics in Utah, announced a new program for palliative care patients experiencing chronic and serious illnesses. The program will take place at Novamind’s recently-opened clinic and research site in Murray, Utah where it will welcome...
HEALTH SERVICES
providencejournal.com

Lifespan, Care New England take next step in proposed merger

PROVIDENCE — In the latest step toward a proposed merger, Lifespan and Care New England, the state's two largest health-care systems, have submitted another filing to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC, the state Health Department, and the office of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha have final say over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Times Union#Ellis Medicine#Catholic
Richmond.com

Clinic offers health care options for King William residents

AYLETT – King William County residents have had greater access to affordable healthcare since the opening of a new community clinic owned and operated by the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Aylett Family Wellness, located at 7864 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, opened its doors in May. The newly renovated building now serves...
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

Services cut after rural hospital mergers, study finds

An October study by Health Affairs found that while mergers and acquisitions may provide more financial stability to hospitals, they also often cut less profitable service lines like maternal, neonatal and surgical care, potentially harming rural residents. The study identified 172 rural hospitals that merged between 2009 and 2016 in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

save our care funding going out to hospitals

CHARLESTON — Hospitals in West Virginia will be receiving money next week to help pay for extra costs incurred during the COVID Delta variant surge. Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, said Thursday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the first phase of funding will be in the next few days and total about $17 million.
CHARLESTON, WV
Woodlands Online& LLC

Planning To Care For Elderly Loved Ones: Costs And Options

Elderly care planning is an essential service for any older adult. It is therefore advised that you approach caregiving when fully organized. In case of any change or following medical advice, you should have an action plan to build off or a list of available facilities. Therefore, create a care plan to meet the new or emerging needs of the aging parents.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
1380kcim.com

MRHC Adds Hospitality Care To List Of Services

Manning Regional Healthcare Center continues to innovate, finding new and convenient ways to provide needed services to patients in the entire region. They have now implemented a hospitality care program, providing a safe environment for short-term care with accommodations and assistance for patients who do not need to be admitted to the hospital for observation, inpatient or skilled care, but are not quite ready to be on their own. “We noticed there were many patients in the area with a need for transitional or ‘in-between’ care,” says Director of Quality and Patient Advocacy, Jackie Blackwell, RN, BSN. “So, for instance, if you are a caregiver and your loved one needs somewhere to stay while you are on vacation, you can have peace of mind knowing they are being cared for.” Other situations where hospitality care can be utilized is those needing assistance with exhaustion, patients needing complicated diagnostic workups or substantial pre-admission testing and those needing somewhere to go while family’s make alternate placement arrangements. This is offered on a fee-for-service rate and is based on the actual care provided. The daily rate is $275 with a two-day down payment rate of $550 requested upon admission. Charges are incurred by day, not on a 24-hour period, so patients are not charged for the day of discharge. Hospitality care can range from a day up to one week, unless other terms are agreed upon. The service will be offered as beds are available and is not paid for by Medicare or any insurance group. Services include meals, assistance with daily care, regular and as-needed vitals and outpatient services such as labs, x-rays and rehabilitative therapy with outpatient services billed to insurance.
MANNING, IA
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Health care industry challenged by COVID surge, staffing shortages

It’s not often I write openly to you in this way — speaking about current events in the health care industry and specifically at Ridgeview. The last editorial I shared was November 2020 in which I addressed the first COVID-19 surge. At that time, I acknowledged that you may be “COVID-message fatigued,” yet it is important to address the topic again, in addition to other current health care challenges.
HEALTH SERVICES
KOAT 7

New Mexico enacts Crisis Standards of Care for hospitals

N.M. — Hospitals are facing the difficult choice of who gets the care they need and who doesn’t. The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Monday the enactment of Crisis Standards of Care for New Mexico health care system. According to health officials, the COVID-19 pandemic has put...
HEALTH SERVICES
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Wait times spike at regional hospitals, urgent cares

Traverse City — Hour two came and went while Ellen Reed was in the front seat of her car, smoking a cigarette and waiting for emergency room doctors to see her 11-year-old son. She and her husband took shifts, one parent inside with their son, and the other in a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Kindred Hospital is now OSF Healthcare Transitional Care Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State regulators gave the green light for a Peoria hospital to run under a new name. The Kindred Hospital, located at 500 W Romeo B Garrett Ave. in Peoria, will now be known as the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. An agreement between Kindred Healthcare, LLC and OSF HealthCare was approved in August by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
PEORIA, IL
healthleadersmedia.com

Mega-Mergers Becoming the Norm in Hospital M&A

The total revenue transacted year-to-date is nearly on par with past years, despite only half of the total transaction volume. There were fewer merger and acquisition deals among hospitals and health systems in the third quarter, but those that did happen generated big bucks. In fact, the total revenue transacted...
ECONOMY
Mercury

Merger of Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network creates18-hospital system

PHILADELPHIA – Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network announced today the completion of the merger of the two health systems which will drive health care forward throughout Greater Philadelphia. By bringing together two prestigious academic medical centers, the expansion of Jefferson Health creates an integrated 18- hospital health system focused on providing greater access to high-quality patient care in our communities and delivering outstanding health sciences education to tomorrow’s health care professionals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy