Commentary: Hospital merger imperils options for end-of-life care

Manning Regional Healthcare Center continues to innovate, finding new and convenient ways to provide needed services to patients in the entire region. They have now implemented a hospitality care program, providing a safe environment for short-term care with accommodations and assistance for patients who do not need to be admitted to the hospital for observation, inpatient or skilled care, but are not quite ready to be on their own. “We noticed there were many patients in the area with a need for transitional or ‘in-between’ care,” says Director of Quality and Patient Advocacy, Jackie Blackwell, RN, BSN. “So, for instance, if you are a caregiver and your loved one needs somewhere to stay while you are on vacation, you can have peace of mind knowing they are being cared for.” Other situations where hospitality care can be utilized is those needing assistance with exhaustion, patients needing complicated diagnostic workups or substantial pre-admission testing and those needing somewhere to go while family’s make alternate placement arrangements. This is offered on a fee-for-service rate and is based on the actual care provided. The daily rate is $275 with a two-day down payment rate of $550 requested upon admission. Charges are incurred by day, not on a 24-hour period, so patients are not charged for the day of discharge. Hospitality care can range from a day up to one week, unless other terms are agreed upon. The service will be offered as beds are available and is not paid for by Medicare or any insurance group. Services include meals, assistance with daily care, regular and as-needed vitals and outpatient services such as labs, x-rays and rehabilitative therapy with outpatient services billed to insurance.

MANNING, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO