Nicki Nicole: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

wpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Sitting next to rapper Nicki Nicole, on a stack of books, you'll see...

www.wpr.org

SFGate

Sech Celebrated Panamanian, Black Culture With NPR 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Panamanian singer-songwriter Sech appeared as the latest NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert performer in tandem with the series’ Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Sech ran through three songs from his latest album 42, including “Playa,” “911,” and “Sal y Perrea.” He performed with a DJ and nine other supporting musicians on vocals, violin, guitar, bass, and drums. The musician dropped 42 in April as a celebration of Panamanian and Black culture.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 (NEW MUSIC)

5. Hailey – Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber - Hailey (Visualizer) Justice: The Complete Edition https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/JusticeTheCompleteEditionShop Justice merch: https://justinbieber.lnk.to/OfficialShop Follow Justin... 4. No Hard Feelings – Old Dominion. Listen to "No Hard Feelings" from Old Dominion's album, 'Time, Tequila & Therapy,' out now: https://OD.lnk.to/TTTAYChorus:There was no hard feelingsAnd no ba... 3....
MUSIC
SFGate

Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR's 'El Tiny' Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists. For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila...
MUSIC
Person
Camila Cabello
24hip-hop.com

Nicki Nicole Debuts NPR Tiny Desk Showcasing High-Energy Rap In a More Intimate Way

Oct 13, 2021, 19:01pm EST — 21-year-old rising Argentine star, songwriter, singer and rapper Nicki Nicole (@nicki.nicole, +10M) continues to display her genre-dexterity on her new NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” which highlights the bandoneón, an ode to Argentina’s tango tradition. The live performance, filmed in Buenos Aires, showcases Nicki’s versatility as she strips down her high-energy rap sound to a more intimate style, focused on her soulful vocals and the depth of her musicality. The performance includes new acoustic arrangements for her break-out hit “Colocao” as well as her first single “Wapo Trakatero.” The second half of the performance reveals a string quartet performance of “Parte De Mi,” the title track for Nicki’s upcoming album arriving on October 28th at 6pm ET — watch here!
CELEBRITIES
capradio.org

Camila Cabello: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. To the beat of her swishing hips and swaying percussionists, Camila Cabello's famous...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Debuts New Song 'La Buena Vida' During Tiny Desk Concert

Camila Cabello just shared a brand new song called “La Buena Vida“!. The 24-year-old played the upcoming track at the end of her Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which was released on Friday (October 15). Camila also performed “Havana,” “Real Friends,” “Señorita,” and “Don’t...
MUSIC
#Photography#Rapper#Hispanic#Argentine
wksu.org

Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

The 2021 Tiny Desk Contest wrapped up last month with the announcement of this year's winner, Neffy, and her song "Wait Up." But the Contest's panel of judges saw thousands of incredible entries from around the country, and Weekend Edition has been highlighting some of them. One of those standout...
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Elton John taps some talented friends for new album

“The Lockdown Sessions,” Elton John (Interscope Records)It's been more than 35 years since Elton John recorded with Stevie Wonder and that's clearly way, way too long. But the wait is over: The legends join on the new gospel-flavored song “Finish Line,” enlivened by Wonder’s trademark harmonica and John’s piano work. It's a victory lap of a song.It's also a highlight of John’s 16-track album “The Lockdown Sessions,” which sees the Rocket Man outsmart the pandemic by working with an eclectic mix of artists, from Stevie Nicks to Lil Nas X. Not all of it works, but most of it does,...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Jesy Nelson – ‘Boyz’ (featuring Nicki Minaj)

After ample teasing, ‘Boyz’ – the official debut solo single from former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson – has arrived. Following her exit from the group last December, the 30-year-old struck out on her lonesome by striking a solo deal with Universal’s Polydor to release content set to board her debut album. The first harvest of that union comes via ‘Boyz’ – a tune described by Nelson as “ballsy, audacious head-knocker infused with early 2000s R&B.”
CELEBRITIES
wpr.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary: 30 Under 30

World Cafe has been on the air for 30 years this year. To celebrate, every week for the next 30 weeks, you can join us while we look back into the archives. But let's be clear: World Cafe has no plans to slow down... so we also want to look forward to the future of music – with our 30 Under 30 list. We've chosen 30 artists who are 30 years old or younger, who we believe are poised to be the next generation of World Cafe stars. Each week, we'll reveal one of the artists on that list.
MUSIC
