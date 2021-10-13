Mike Bryan campaigns on past City Council experience in Lee County supervisor race

In this file photo from June 2021, outgoing Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan attends the final Tupelo City Council meeting of his term. Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • After getting ousted from municipal office earlier this year, Mike Bryan is attempting to mount a strong comeback and represent much of west Tupelo on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

Bryan, who served on the Tupelo City Council for 16 years, believes he can successfully launch such a comeback by highlighting the need for a leader with the budgeting and bonding experience to find a solution to building a new jail and and who can responsibly develop the area around the HIVE Industrial Complex.

“I have 16 years experience, and I want to apply that 16 years experience to the citizens of Lee County,” Bryan told the Daily Journal. “I have experience in working with elected officials on the state, national and local level.”

The HIVE Industrial Complex is a facility being developed by the Community Development Foundation to grow economic activity in Northeast Mississippi. The complex is located to the north of Highway 6, to the south of West Main Street, or old Highway 6, and to the east of Bissell Road.

Bryan believes officials should carefully consider the implications that the development of the large economic complex will have on the surrounding area — particularly to road infrastructure and drainage.

The Lee County Adult Jail has long been a thorn in the side of the county board, with the Lee County Sheriff constantly reiterating that the facility has fallen into disrepair. The board has failed to come up with a solution to the facility for the past five years.

This past April, a consultant hired by the county proposed creating a new judicial complex, which would comprise a new jail, E-911 facility and administrative office for the sheriff’s department.

The county supervisors have also proposed using bonded debt to build a version of a new jail, renovate the county library and help maintain county roads.

Bryan believes the county should remove the library and other county projects and first focus on the jail project.

“We need to take a look at the jail on its own merits and pull out everything else,” Bryan said. “Then we can address the other projects on their own merits.”

Bryan then would like to receive a breakdown of what each item in the proposed judicial complex would cost to see what the county can reasonably build. But he thinks the two buildings that should receive the highest priority are a new jail and a new administrative office for the sheriff’s department.

Another topic that the supervisors may have to take a firm stance on in the future is whether medical marijuana facilities can freely operate within their borders.

The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.

"I don't want Lee County to be a marijuana county," Bryan said.

Bryan said he supports the spirit of medical marijuana, which he defines as a patient receiving treatment under the supervision of a physician. But the former councilman said he does not believe the county should allow dispensaries and growing facilities to operate in the county.

“I don’t like to play Monday morning quarterback,” Bryan said. “And I would like to see the language, talk to the citizens, talk to the other board members and see what’s best for Lee County.”

Bryan would also like to see if the county could place a dam on a portion of Town Creek in east Tupelo to potentially develop some type of waterfront area for business owners to open up new shops.

Bryan’s inspiration for the Town Creek idea came from a trip he and other Tupelo officials took to Greenville, South Carolina, where he saw they had done something similar with a creek near their downtown area.

All candidates must run without a partisan affiliation in a special election, so there are no party primaries. All qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. If no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.

The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.

Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon on Oct. 30.