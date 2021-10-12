CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Bad News: Gas Prices Will Continue to Rise in Louisiana

By Jay Whatley
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're like me, you've found yourself scratching your head at the gas pump recently. Gas prices are up, and they're only going to get higher. Yesterday, I filled up my tank on Airline drive. I saw the total grow and grow and I paused because it was the first time I really noticed that our gas prices are rising. Sure, they've been rising for some time, but I just haven't really noticed or stressed about it. However, after yesterday, I wanted to dive into the forecast for our gas prices. Usually by the time I notice prices are going up, they quickly bounce back and drop back down.

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy