Challenging times as Ole Miss defensive staff searches for fixes on the fly

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders, who rushed for 139 yards against Ole Miss, is just the latest to find room to run against the Rebels. AP

OXFORD – It’s quite possible that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral could be giving a Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in December.

If the season plays out that way it’s just as possible the speech includes a line with some version of “Nobody believed in us.”

If so, Corral will be accurate to a degree.

It’s hard to buy into big things for the Rebels, and it has nothing to do with Corral.

Corral was a surprise for Ole Miss at the beginning of last year. Injuries and simply being the square peg in a run-based offense in 2019 left you wondering about 2020.

Corral delivered from the very start and has remained consistent.

Unfortunately so has the Rebels’ defense.

That’s not for lack of effort.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made an off-season change to his staff.

He and his staff recruited hard for defensive backs. Now we know that strategy was in part because there would be six on the field as the staff went all in on a defensive overhaul.

Ole Miss has embraced a 3-2-6 alignment, and Kiffin is right to embrace it still.

Months of study, staff meetings, video sessions and practices go into changing a system.

Choosing a certain philosophy isn’t a flippant decision, so you shouldn’t flippantly shelve it either.

There were questions as to whether the 3-down linemen look would hold up against the run, and early returns on that are not good.

Clearly there is some tweaking that needs to take place within 3-2-6.

Maybe that’s with more flexibility for occasional four-DL looks.

Maybe that’s with more effort at rushing the passer.

Co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has often been content to let the six defensive backs carry the load with pass coverage.

However, amid the attempts to create pass rush there has been success in moving both Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson off their spots and forcing bad plays.

Different factors are combining to make this a hard time for the defensive staff.

Jacob Springer, an expected playmaker and leader on the back end, is out with an injury.

The depth issue is showing up as the better players are on the field for too many snaps. Coaches are trying to find different players they can trust, but it’s a chicken-and-egg question. What comes first, the playing time or the trust?

If there’s complexity in the solution there’s simplicity in the knowledge of what’s ahead in Knoxville.

The Rebels will face another steady dose of someone’s potent run game, something they’ve yet to slow down in SEC play.

It’s not easy to win games 52-51 every week.

The Rebels need to find some defensive answers, or a season with great potential could turn the other way.