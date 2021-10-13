Hotels Have a Labor Problem. Is This the Long-Term Solution?
It’s been said that perception is reality. Under that maxim, hoteliers are feeling vexed by the labor shortage. But what if the issue of worker availability didn’t exist? Could recruitment and retention problems stem from how management interacts with—and treats—employees, along with some issues in the structure of industry work? Neel Shah, President at Hotel Evolution and Del Ross, Chief Revenue Office at Hotel Effectiveness, think so.www.hospitalitynet.org
