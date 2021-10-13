Hotels Have a Labor Problem. Is This the Long-Term Solution?

The most severe worker shortages on record largely were expected to ease in September with the reopening of schools and expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits. But as organizations continue to navigate labor shortages, many are finding themselves continuing to struggle with attracting candidates. Those returning to the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic are at the wheel—and are expecting more from their employers. Beyond increasing pay, financial bonuses and improved health care or tuition incentives, companies should offer career pathing as part of their recruitment and employee engagement strategies.

