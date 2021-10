Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is starting in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves are rolling with their 37-year-old righty on three-days rest as they look to clinch the series. Morton took a shutout into the seventh inning in Game 1 before plunking a batter and then giving up a home run. He fanned nine and only allowed two other hits without any additional walks in the game.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO