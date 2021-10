Okay, maybe it’s not the secret, but what I’m about to share with you is one of the secrets. Actually, three secrets. In the real estate world, the three keys to success are location, location, location. In this article, we can say that three secrets to creating and sustaining customer loyalty are communication, communication, communication. The way you communicate, what you communicate, and how often you communicate can create the experience that gives a customer the confidence to continue doing business with you.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO