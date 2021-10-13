CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travolution European Summit 2021: Full coverage

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Travolution European Summit brought together senior speakers from leading brands within and outside of travel and more than 400 senior industry delegates to discuss how technology can underpin efforts to Build Back Better. The annual Travolution Innovation Report was launched at London conference [. ]. Expedia’s Ariane Gorin...

www.hospitalitynet.org

hospitalitynet.org

European travelers to drive Gulf tourism recovery with arrivals expected to reach 13.3 million by 2024, says GlobalData

European travelers are set to become a key source market for the Gulf region, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which will help their post pandemic tourist industry recovery. Countries in the GCC include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain and they all offer a good range of flight options and a varied tourism product, which appeals to European travelers, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

UK Travel & Tourism sector may only recover by a third this year

London, UK - The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) says the UK’s Travel & Tourism sector’s year on year recovery may only claw back a third, whilst international travel spending continues to plummet. Latest research from WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism sector, shows the recovery has...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

IHG Hotels & Resorts grows in South Korea with second voco™ hotel

The 151-key hotel - scheduled to open in Q2 2022 - is the second voco property IHG has signed in South Korea this year, following voco Pyeongtaek City. voco Gangnam will be the first voco to open and it further supplements a portfolio of nine hotels in the country which strongly reinforces the company's continued expansion in South East Asia & Korea.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Why Microservice Hotel PMS Architecture is the Future

Over the last few decades in travel technology, Client-Server architecture has been the IT standard across the world. Even though this method served the industry’s basic needs for many years, it has also been responsible for inefficient, hard-to-scale systems that lack the agility required in today’s fast-paced travel environment. While the rest of tech, both consumer and enterprise-level, is transforming and evolving, infrastructure technology is stuck a decade in the past, making it difficult for entrepreneurs to make the correct business decision. This traditional form of architecture is known as “monolithic” architecture. Thankfully, there is a way forward: “microservice” hotel PMS architecture. It offers scalability, sustainability, and security and is poised to be the future of travel tech infrastructure. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into microservice hotel PMS architecture and why it is the future of travel tech architecture. But to understand microservices let’s understand, what it is not: Client-Server architecture.
AMAZON
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
hospitalitynet.org

Forbes World’s Best Employers List 2021 reveals Kempinski Hotels as #1 in the Travel and Leisure Industry

Geneva -- The just published prestigious Forbes World's Best Employers List 2021 has been revealed and ranks Kempinski Hotels as #1 in the travel and leisure industry (ranking #63 among all industries) resulting from an independent and anonymous survey run by Forbes and its partners. This outstanding achievement represents a clear sign that the luxury hotel group with its 18,000 employees around the globe delivers on its employee engagement promise and puts employees in the centre of the business.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
hospitalitynet.org

Cannabis Meets Wellness: Europe’s first CBD Spa opens in Zermatt, Switzerland

Switzerland’s SchlossHotel Zermatt has teamed up with SwissCBD to open a pioneering new CBD Spa concept, encapsulating its innovative vision for the wellness market of the future. A traditional alpine boutique that has reinvented itself as an active hotel, the new CBD Spa also fits perfectly with SchlossHotel Zermatt’s new "Stay active. Stay well." wellness concept. Nowhere could be better suited for the launch than the legendary, car-free alpine resort of Zermatt with its iconic mountain, the Matterhorn.
WORLD
hospitalitynet.org

HVS Seminar replay: Resetting the Balance Sheet to be Fit for Recovery

The theme of the latest in the series of seminars hosted by HVS together with legal expert Bird & Bird, publishing group EP Business in Hospitality and restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners was resetting the hotel balance sheet to be fit for the recovery, and fittingly was the first in the series to be held as a hybrid event, with some 60 participants gathering in person in central London, while an international audience watched and asked questions over zoom.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

77% of travelers want to travel in the next year, with Europe reigning as top destination, according to new traveler research commissioned by Amadeus

The research is welcome news for the travel industry, with 50% of travelers expecting to take a flight for business later this year. The global study of nine markets provides insight on traveler attitudes and sentiment around restrictions, digital health data and sustainable travel. The survey of 9,074 consumers across...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Report: 2022 Negotiated U.S. Hotel Rates Could Rise 15 Percent

Much like the 2021 hotel request-for-proposals cycle, this year's negotiation season differs greatly from pre-pandemic ones. Many hotel companies have offered to roll over 2020 rates for a second year, and some buyers—though seemingly not as many as last year—are taking them up on it, with 2021 volume only nominally higher than 2020, and recovery still nascent.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Why Should a Hotel Brand Fit a Specific Purpose?

Coming out of the pandemic, it’s in many ways a branding carte blanche for hotels, especially as we head in 2022 where we know that the virus is here to stay, corporate travel will remain low for quite some time and the demands for all segments has changed forever. Given the dearth of hotel marketing over the past two years, many customers don’t have a good impression of what each property stands for and what each’s unique value is. Hence, it’s time for all of us to evolve by finding a new niche within the seismically shifted hospitality ecosystem.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Cornell Panel Discussion: Maximizing female talent in hospitality, travel

“We know that women make up 50% of all entry-level managerial talent, and as we look at the career progression of women in hospitality, we see that numbers go lower,” said Kate Walsh, dean of the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration. “Forty-percent of all managers are women, 33% of seniors managers are women, and women hold 19% of all C-Suite roles, and make up five CEOs.”
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Hoteliers Cautiously Optimistic about Business Performance in 2022

“How optimistic are you about business performance over the next 12 months?” - Hoteliers’ answers to this new question, introduced in our ongoing Hotelier PULSE survey and published for the first time in the 18th Edition of the Hotelier PULSE Report, indicate the industry is cautiously optimistic about the future of business performance in Q4 and into the new year.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

HSMAI Hosts Unique Roundtable for Hospitality Commercial Executives

HSMAI convened commercial executives from 11 brands, 20 management companies, and 10 ownership groups to discuss evolving trends in revenue generation, commercial strategy, and consumer behavior as well as the opportunities to envision a different future to optimize profitability at an executive roundtable in Dallas on Sept. 30 as part of HSMAI’s Commercial Strategy Week.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Indonesia's Artotel Group Fuels Expansion with Series B Financing

Indonesia’s Artotel Group has completed an undisclosed Series B round of financing, led by Indies Capital Partners with participation from Benson Capital. Artotel will utilize the proceeds of this financing to drive expansion through an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy in Indonesia’s hospitality sector and invest in strengthening the group’s core business infrastructure and digitizing operations.
ECONOMY

