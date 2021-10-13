Travolution European Summit 2021: Full coverage

Over the last few decades in travel technology, Client-Server architecture has been the IT standard across the world. Even though this method served the industry’s basic needs for many years, it has also been responsible for inefficient, hard-to-scale systems that lack the agility required in today’s fast-paced travel environment. While the rest of tech, both consumer and enterprise-level, is transforming and evolving, infrastructure technology is stuck a decade in the past, making it difficult for entrepreneurs to make the correct business decision. This traditional form of architecture is known as “monolithic” architecture. Thankfully, there is a way forward: “microservice” hotel PMS architecture. It offers scalability, sustainability, and security and is poised to be the future of travel tech infrastructure. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into microservice hotel PMS architecture and why it is the future of travel tech architecture. But to understand microservices let’s understand, what it is not: Client-Server architecture.

AMAZON ・ 14 HOURS AGO