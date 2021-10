You’ve likely experienced or dealt with information overload at least once in your lifetime, especially lately when it comes to politics and COVID-19. With websites numbering in the billions, podcasts spilling into the millions, and social media sites continuing to grow, a constant stream of real news and fake news flows across our consciousness every day, generating an ongoing brain fog of data that makes it difficult to see things clearly. It’s called data smog — an overwhelming amount of data or information whose volume serves more to confuse the user than illuminate a topic. I wonder if this phenomenon is hurting more than helping controlled-environment growers open their minds to alternative methods of growing and new opportunities.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO