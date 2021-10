The Lewes Historical Society will open a new exhibition titled Boy, Man, Hero – Jacob Jones: Lewes’ Own at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Ryves Holt House in Lewes. The permanent exhibition is free to the public and will be available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday until November, when open days will be Thursday through Saturday only.