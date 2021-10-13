CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Elton John to miss Princess Diana reception as he recovers from hip op

Cover picture for the articleSir Elton John is having to skip a reception to celebrate his late friend, Princess Diana, as he's recovering from hip replacement surgery. The 74-year-old music legend was on the guestlist for the bash at Kensignton Palace next Tuesday (19.10.21), but he's no longer able to attend as he's recovering from his operation.

