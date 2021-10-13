CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...

www.timesdaily.com

