The next six months may be a rough ride for both the U.S. and international economy, but beyond those storms, relatively smooth sailing may be on the horizon. Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist of The Economic Outlook Group, laid out his forecast for how the U.S. economy will influence hotel industry recovery at The Lodging Conference this week in Phoenix, calling for “a fairly significant slowdown this fall and winter.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO