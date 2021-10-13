NVIDIA (NVDA) option implied volatility near low end of range

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. Additionally, AvidXchange has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,960,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by AvidXchange, are expected to be approximately $660.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered and sold by AvidXchange.

