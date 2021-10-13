CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Elton John to miss Princess Diana reception as he recovers from hip op

Webster County Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Elton John is having to skip a reception to celebrate his late friend, Princess Diana, as he's recovering from hip replacement surgery. The 74-year-old music legend was on the guestlist for the bash at Kensignton Palace next Tuesday (19.10.21), but he's no longer able to attend as he's recovering from his operation.

Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
Hello Magazine

Princess Diana’s favourite meal is the perfect lunchtime treat

Princess Diana was known to be particular about her food, but when she found a recipe she loved, she would request it again and again. It's well known that Princess of Wales struggled with disordered eating, but the royal did embark on a healthier lifestyle following her split with Prince Charles in 1992, of which former royal chef Darren McGrady was always on hand to serve up her favourite nutritious meals.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of...
Hello Magazine

The sweet story behind Kate Middleton's stunning yellow sparkler

Fiona Ward Kate Middleton owns a beautiful citrine ring that she has been pictured wearing on rare occasions - it was even once mistaken for a push present from Prince William! Find out its sweet story. The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen wearing anything other than her iconic engagement...
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
AceShowbiz

Elton John Persevering Through Pain Following Hip Injury

The 'Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker is 'soldiering on' while he is struggling with pain following a hip injury that prompted his upcoming tour to be pushed back. AceShowbiz - Elton John is "in pain" but "soldiering on" after his recent hip injury, according to his husband David Furnish. The "Rocket...
Eastern Arizona Courier

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan won't make Princess Diana reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not fly back to London for a reception to celebrate Princess Diana. A spokesperson has confirmed to the Telegraph that the royal couple - who live in Santa Barbara, California - won't be in attendance at the bash at Kensignton Palace a week on Tuesday (19.10.21).
The Independent

Joan Collins says Princess Diana was ‘very vulnerable’

Joan Collins has spoken of how affected she was by Princess Diana’s death, and how she felt about the late royal’s experiences. In an interview with The Observer, the bestselling author and actor described Princess Diana as “an iconic figure” and “a very sweet woman” whom she encountered on a number of occasions.“At one charity event, she was over-awed by the paparazzi and screaming crowds, so she asked me how I [could] stand all the attention,” she recalled. “She seemed very vulnerable. I’d also been told 10 days before her death, when I was at this little restaurant in...
romper.com

Kristen Stewart Played Princess Diana As A "Feral" Mother

When Kristen Stewart took on the role of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming movie Spencer, she was especially nervous about one aspect. Not being an American playing arguably the quintessential British role and not about following in the footsteps of other actresses who have played the same role. Stewart wanted to get Princess Diana’s “feral” motherhood exactly right. Because she understood that was who the late Princess of Wales was at her core. A devoted mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.
enstarz.com

'Diana: The Musical' Degrades Princess Diana, Prince Harry Must 'Resign' From Netflix, Expert Says

Critics and fans have criticized the new Princess Diana musical offered by Netflix for its "hysterically terrible" lyrics and "absurdly over the top" staging. "Diana: The Musical," which centers on the princess's love triangle between Charles and Camilla, was set to debut on Broadway in 2020 but was postponed owing to Covid. A taped version of the event debuted on Netflix last week, ahead of the show's official launch next month.
