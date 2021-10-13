CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers fall to 8th after win, as Bills, Cardinals tie for top spot in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR AP Pro Football Writer
Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It's a tie. And unlike multiple games this past weekend, this one won't be decided by a 10-minute extra period as this week's AP Pro32 poll has two teams sharing top billing: the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. Each team received six of the 12 first-place votes...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dungy
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets MRI Result

FRISCO - A limping Dak Prescott got positive results on the MRI on his right OK calf, a source told CowboysSI.com in the noon hour Monday. The exam shows it to be a “calf strain” that Dallas believes is a mild one. OK to play after this week’s bye, as...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football," looking for revenge and to avoid a trap. After last week’s 38-20 beatdown of the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," the Bills (4-1), alongside the Chargers, are now the front-runners to win the AFC. Their offense is humming and their defense is among the best in the league five weeks in. They’re arguably the most complete, well-rounded team in the entire league. But Monday night’s game could prove to be another detour on the road to Buffalo’s first AFC title in a generation if they aren’t locked in, just like last season’s 42-16 whooping at the hands of these same Titans almost exactly one year ago. But this Bills team, with an even more improved Josh Allen and a dynamic set of skill position players, are better equipped to handle a Tennessee team still trying to smooth out their own wrinkles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#Newsday#Chargers#Titans#Fox Sports#Cowboys#The Talk Of Fame Network
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury Update

This week started off on a high note for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the rival Chicago Bears to rise to 5-1 on the season. But a good week just got better thanks to their latest injury news. Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott calls out refs following OT win over Patriots

There were several controversial calls in Sunday’s thrilling game between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, and Ezekiel Elliott apparently felt none of them worked in his team’s favor. Following the Cowboys’ 35-29 OT win over New England, both Elliott and Dallas pass-rusher Randy Gregory were critical of the...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Cardinals Take Shot At Cleveland On Twitter After Victory

Adding insult to injury is commonplace across sports. It’s part of that “trash talk” mentality so prevalent in sports, especially football. Following the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Cardinals Twitter account wasted no time enjoying the victory. The oh-so-familiar downtown Cleveland billboard was used...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy