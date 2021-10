Two Marshall residents were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Sunday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old Armistead D. O'Neal of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 40.8 mile marker at 11:58 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed the separator, traveled over the exit ramp and overturned, coming to rest just north of Exit Ramp 41.

