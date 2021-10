ORCHARD PARK – The Buffalo Bills will be back in prime time for the second week in a row when they travel to Nashville Monday night to take on the Tennessee Titans. Nissan Stadium was the site of the Bills’ worst loss of 2020, a 42-16 no-show against a Tennessee that was in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak which cost the Titans more than a week of inactivity and forced a two-day delay in the game which was finally played on a Tuesday night.

