What does gaming's all-digital future mean for the climate crisis?

Perhaps it is no wonder, then, that when audiences of that size clamour for files of that size, simultaneously, it has a noticeable impact on internet use on a national scale. The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns exacerbated this. UK broadband network operator Openreach - used by BT, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen customers - reported a 40 percent rise in broadband use in 2020, and cited "large updates to PlayStation and Xbox games consoles, including popular gaming titles such as Call of Duty" as one of the reasons why. These updates became such a concern, in fact, that communications regulator Ofcom created a liaison between gaming companies and internet service providers to keep each other updated about incoming game patches and releases. UK games industry trade body UKIE even wrote an open letter advising gaming companies on best practices for releasing downloads during the pandemic, suggesting scheduling downloads for after midnight and avoiding peak times of between 5pm and 11pm. The goal of all this was to keep things spaced out and avoid a network pile-up.