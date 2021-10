Local newsrooms are suffering. As the internet has broadened our horizons, it has also made it harder for local papers to hold on to subscribers, making it easy for mass media companies like Gannett to swoop in. Downsizing local journalism means less coverage of local politics, less accountability for local governments, and fewer opportunities to celebrate the communities we live in. Elaine Godfrey, staff writer for The Atlantic, wrote about this phenomenon in her recent article, "What We Lost When Gannett Came to Town." She joins to discuss the importance of local news to our social and civic lives.

