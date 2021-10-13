CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

First Images of Man City 2022 ‘Puma King’ Shirt Leaked

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago

In 2019, Puma replaced Nike as the club’s official sportswear partner, and since then Manchester City fans have had a fairly mixed reaction to many of the products that the German manufacturer have produced.

For instance, the club’s home and away strips for the 2021/22 campaign have proven to be popular with the Manchester City faithful, whilst the third kit was widely detested, and consequently is seldom seen at the Etihad Stadium on matchdays.

Fresh images depicting a Manchester City inspired jersey as part of Puma’s upcoming ‘Puma King’ collection has been leaked this week.

Described as a ‘special Puma Manchester City "Football Heritage" jersey’, images portraying a soon to be released Manchester City shirt have been published by Footy Headlines.

The source states that the clothing piece ‘is part of the brand's Puma King jersey collection’ to be released in the spring of next year.

However, it should be noted that the shirt will not be ‘worn in official games’ – indicating that the design is merely leisurewear.

Footy Headlines describes the jersey as ‘a bold and modern colour combo’ that ‘combines a light blue base with coral-pink logos,’ whilst the sleeves of the design are ‘in navy’.

In addition to this, the source also relays that the shirt ‘will be released in March 2022’ and will retail at ‘80 USD’ – approximately £59, and will be available to purchase from the club's online store along with a selection of retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tivWV_0cPhUF5s00
(Photo via Footy Headlines)

Each year, Puma produce several clothing ranges such as the popular ‘Madchester’ products often worn by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on the touchline during the team’s matches, and the ‘Puma King’ range appears to be the latest line produced by the German sportswear brand.

Following the publication of the leaked image, it remains to be seen whether the shirt - which is based on the same design as the Puma King jerseys of fellow Puma associated clubs Borussia Dortmund and Marseille - will prove to be popular with Manchester City’s fanbase.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
CityXtra

Man City Coach 'On the Radar' of South American Club

Lillo has been a member of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City since June 2020, when he took over the position of the Catalan boss' assistant following the departure of Mikel Arteta to Arsenal. In Juanma Lillo’s first full campaign in the role, the Spaniard assisted Pep Guardiola in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#German#Footy Headlines#Puma King Jersey#Usd#Madchester#Borussia Dortmund
CityXtra

"Why Would We Do That", "Would Be One Of The Biggest Mistakes Ever Made!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React Angrily to Transfer Links Concerning Star Midfielder

Bernardo Silva has had a superb start to the season, despite the fact that the Portuguese international had been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium throughout the summer. The midfielder has featured in nine of Manchester City's matches so far this season, although question marks remain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Don't Let Him Go!", "I'd Ship Him Out in January" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Raheem Sterling to Barcelona Transfer Links

Sterling’s future in the north-west of England is currently uncertain as the 26-year-old is no longer the sure-fire starter that he once was, and has found himself playing a bit-role in Pep Guardiola’s side across the previous 12 months. Having experienced limited game-time throughout the 2020/21 campaign, the summer arrival...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
174
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy