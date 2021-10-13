CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Halloween Kills' Michael Myers Actor Reveals He Lived With Murderers in Preparation for the Role

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Jude Courtney, the actor that portrays Michael Myers in Halloween Kills, has just revealed the secret in becoming the ultimate version of Michael Myers on camera — living with actual killers. On top of living with schizophrenic murderers in a psychiatric hospital, he also shared a flat with an...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 10

Related
ComicBook

Chucky Meets Michael Myers in Official Halloween Kills Crossover Spot

It's Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child's play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child's Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast's NBCUniversal.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Jude Courtney
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Can There Be a Michael Myers Without Laurie Strode? Jamie Lee Curtis Answers

“Halloween” has been a staple of the spookiest season ever since John Carpenter unleashed the unrelenting monster Michael Myers on an unsuspecting suburban town in 1978. The man in the mask went from boy-murderer to indestructible killing machine, seemingly always drawn back to one person, his surviving sister Laurie Strode. Played by the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis, fans have delighted in the (many) returns of Strode always flipping the traditional slasher script from victim to survivor. We spoke to the actress, who returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” the second film in the trilogy,. Curtis discussed whether there can...
MOVIES
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Actor#Murderers
Entertainment Weekly

Kyle Richards' life in horror: From Eaten Alive to her new film Halloween Kills

Think some of the behavior on the Real Housewives franchise is terrifying? Then you should check out the early acting career of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who spent her childhood appearing in a host of scary movies, including director Tobe Hooper's 1976 flick Eaten Alive and John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic Halloween, in which she played Lindsey Wallace.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Halloween Kills’ Stars Judy Greer and Andi Matichak on the Ending: “It’s a Bummer”

[The following interview contains spoilers for Halloween Kills.] After the Strode family seemingly defeated Michael Myers at the end of Halloween (2018), most people expected Myers to take his revenge in Halloween Kills, especially since it’s the middle chapter of David Gordon Green’s trilogy. But Green still made the audience and his characters think that Michael would finally stay down for good after Judy Greer’s Karen and Haddonfield’s townspeople ganged up on him. Alas, Michael still managed to get up and make his way to his childhood home where he killed Karen in the exact same spot as his sister, Judith,...
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Michael Myers comes home for SugarMynt Gallery’s "Halloween" signing

The notorious boogeyman, Michael Myers, strolled the quaint sidewalks of South Pasadena with a tight grip on his bloody knife. He greeted visitors who were patiently awaiting entry to SugarMynt Gallery’s collaboration with Horror’s Hallowed Grounds and Convention All Stars LLC “Halloween” signing event by pressing his knife against their throats, ready to slash away.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Producer Points Out Why It's Good Paul Rudd Didn't Return as Tommy Doyle

Regardless of how horror fans feel about Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, the film is retroactively notable as it marked Paul Rudd's first major film role as the adult Tommy Doyle. Ahead of production on Halloween Kills, a number of casting announcements revealed that various stars from previous Halloween entries would be returning to battle Myers, inspiring hope that Rudd might return, only for Anthony Michael Hall to take over the role. While producer Malek Akkad was also disappointed that Rudd didn't return, he also noted that the actor has become such a huge star, he could see this casting decision possibly distracting audiences from the core story being told. Halloween Kills is in theaters and on Peacock now.
MOVIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Picks Up Kyle Richards for Old Time's Sake in Halloween Kills Featurette

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to have reignited her bond with Kyle Richards, more than 40 years after they starred together in 1978's Halloween. The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, reunited with the cast of the original movie in a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, in which she picked up Richards, 52, for old time's sake.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Kills - "Laurie Finds Out Michael Myers is Alive" Official Clip

Laurie Strode gets the bad news that Michael Myers is alive in this clip from the upcoming horror movie, Halloween Kills. From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems (SundanceTV's Rectify) and Danny McBride and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Ryan Freimann. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall. Halloween Kills arrives in theaters and streaming only on Peacock on October 15, 2021.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in scary movies, but she never watches them: 'I hate them'

Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but in this case, art is not imitating life. When asked by Kelly Clarkson if she watches scary movies, the 62-year-old actress made her stance perfectly clear: "I hate them. I scare easily. As a child, I scared easily. And I think it's probably a good actress in these films because I'm just genuinely terrified all the time. If we had more time, I'd pull up a picture of me as an infant, and you'd be like, 'Oh, wow,' because I looked startled and terrified."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn't Think Franchise Can Be Satisfying Without Laurie and Michael Myers

Over the course of 12 films, Jamie Lee Curtis has played Laurie Strode in six Halloween films, while Laurie was played by Taylor Scout-Compton in two rebooted entries from filmmaker Rob Zombie. This means that four films don't feature narratives directly involving Laurie, with Curtis thinking that an integral component of the series' success is the dynamic between Laurie and the masked murderer Michael Myers. With 2022's Halloween Ends expected to be Curtis' final performance of Laurie Strode, it's hard to see how the series could earn more entries in the near future, but whatever the future might hold for the franchise, Curtis thinks the dynamic of Laurie and Michael is what makes any entry fulfilling.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills Review: Michael Myers’ Shockingly Horrific Rampage Continues With A Smart Sequel

In 2018, my review of David Gordon Green’s Halloween likened the semi-reboot to a house refurbishment: taking a dilapidated mansion and working to restore it to its former glory. The original blueprints were whipped out, and all the garbage and needless accoutrements were stripped away as the production focused on further exploring the greatness in the foundation and original design. With smart, modern touches added, a hovel became a home – one perfectly built for Michael Myers to invade so that he can viciously murder all of the occupants.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy