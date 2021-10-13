CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

These TikTok influencers are actually actors - but fans might not realise

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YY2E8_0cPhTaTE00
Some of the most popular characters include Tia (@thatsthetia) with over 112,000 followers (TikTok/thatsthetia )

A number of social media influencers on TikTok are actually fictional characters played by actors, it has been revealed.

FourFront, a social media and entertainment startup, created 22 fictional TikTok characters that have collectively gained 1.93 million followers and hundreds of millions of views.

The characters act out scripted storylines created by the company and use the hashtag #fictional under their videos, but fans may not realise that influencer they are following is not a real person.

Ilan Benjamin, co-founder of FourFront, told Insider that the characters and their stories are inter-connected to one another, and will come together in a live “reveal party” on Thursday.

The storylines are designed to get viewers invested in the characters and have them interact through the comments of the videos. According to Benjamin, the accounts have amassed more than 281 million views.

Some of the most popular characters include Sydney (@sydneyplus), who has more than 490,000 followers, Tia (@thatsthetia) with over 112,000 followers, and Butler Darren (@butlerdarren), with more than 93,100 followers.

Fans often leave comments asking for updates on the characters’ stories. The actors direct and film their own videos, which Cameisha Cotton, who plays Tia, says gives her the opportunity to be her own director and creative producer.

Speaking to Insider, Cotton said: “I have all the spreadsheets so I can keep my head on straight in that sense because it is just me and a mini ring light and two little lights.”

Benjamin said the company is not looking to deceive anyone and wants followers to know the stories are fictional so that they can “just get lost in it and be entertained by it”.

“We call it the evolution of motion pictures into living pictures,” he said. “Stories that feel alive and live beyond your screen.”

Anna Melamed, FourFront’s other co-founder, said the company wants to work with TikTok to come up with ways to make it more obvious that the characters and their storylines are works of fiction.

Speaking to Fast Company in a separate interview, Benjamin described the company’s approach to social media content to a “traditional TV pilot season model”, but added that it is up to the users to “decide who is worthy of being picked up for a full season or not”.

The goal of creating the narratives is to draw audiences to live events, which the company can eventually sell tickets for.

FourFront recently raised US$1.5m (approximately £1.1m) of funding to build its network of TikTok stars and audiences and develop tech products, including AI chatbots, to push the narratives forward.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

TikTok’s Most Loathed Restaurant Influencers Speak Out: ‘We’re Not That Extra’

If you’ve spent some time on TikTok, you’ve probably come across the VIP List, two influencers who post — let’s say exuberant — New York City restaurant reviews on the app. The ladies behind the VIP List, Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens, are longtime friends who started posting old nightlife reviews on TikTok during the pandemic, when all restaurants and clubs were closed. The VIP List girls have since pivoted to reviewing restaurants full-time, racking up more than 350,000 followers with their extremely fast-paced, enthusiastic reviews, which are as delightfully aggressive as they are opulent (some choice quotes: “Don’t even bother coming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

This TikTok Of Harry Styles Telling 2 Fans To Get Engaged Is Charming

Harry Styles: Love On Tour TikTok is the most charming corner of the internet. Whether it’s a TikTok of concert-goers showing off their elaborate outfits, fans waiting outside the box office for cherry pit tickets, or Styles himself dishing out dating advice, the #hslot hashtag is full of videos that are ~so wonderful and warm~. But this recent TikTok of Harry Styles telling two fans to get engaged might be the sweetest video yet — and that’s saying something.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
backpacker.com

These TikTok Creators Are Influencing a New Generation of Nature Enthusiasts

Become an Outside+ member today and get access to everything we publish, plus free subscriptions, a Gaia GPS membership, and much more. Over the past few years, TikTok has become the fastest growing social media app around the world and, by default, created a broad, diverse userbase beyond tweens performing the perfect “Renegade” or “Savage” choreography. The outdoor community specifically has found a space that allows them to showcase their journeys in a creative way. You’ll find thru-hikers, pilots, climbers and more on the app and at first it can be a little overwhelming to sort through all of them. Here are a few of our favorite follows:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Influencers#Startup#Fourfront#Cameisha Cotton
Elle

Why Fans Think Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Might be Dating

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez has kept a pretty low profile this week, last being photographed out in October 1. But Chris Evans following her on Instagram was enough to spark a report in Us Weekly, The Sun, and gossip blog Nicki Swift about fans' theories that the two may be romantically involved.
CELEBRITIES
thenewshouse.com

Gen-Z historian Kahlil Greene taps TikTok influence to call for changes

“Literally everything on TikTok has come from Black people, and because there was a drought of people saying that, that’s why I felt the need to do so,” Kahlil Greene said at SU’s Leaders in Communication Series event Tuesday. As the first Black student body president at Yale University, a historian, advocate, and now an influencer, Greene answered student and moderator Melissa Chessher’s questions over Zoom.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, 25, reveals parents' divorce made planning her $2m wedding 'challenging' and that she required all 300 guests to be vaccinated and test negative on the big day

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer asked everyone at her wedding to be vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test before attending, she has revealed in a Vogue interview about the lavish $2 million nuptials which she said were difficult to plan during a 'challenging' year 'with the pandemic' and her billionaire parents' divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Bella Thorne Transforms Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ in a Seashell Bustier & Fishtail Skirt

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in a festive fashion this week. The actress, who turned 24 years old on Oct. 8, shared a look into her birthday party on Instagram last night. For the celebration, Thorne and her friends all dressed up as different movie characters from her films. Thorne herself opted for a take on Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” in a seashell bustier and an iridescent fish scale-inspired skirt with fishnet tights to match, too. “There were many moments where we cried from laughing so hard. i thank my friends for being the funniest most genuine endearing people I have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CLASSIX 107.9

Eve is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby [See Photos]

Eve is expecting her first baby in February 2022! Philly’s very own, Evey Eve, is expecting her first baby at 42, with her husband,  Maximillion Cooper.  This Friday evening, Eve took to Instagram to deliver the good news. In a post she says, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy