Lura Walker-Hamby

Lura Page Walker-Hamby, age 56, of Hertford, NC passed away October 6, 2021 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Newport News, VA on May 9, 1965 to Lorrine Creasman Page Brewer of Elizabeth City, NC and the the late Robert Lee Page, she was the wife of Robert Scott Hamby. Lura was a member of Hertford Baptist Church and worked as a Claims Specialist for Anthem BCBS. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. In addition to her husband, Robert Scott Hamby, her mother, Lorrine Brewer and step-father James Brewer, III, she is survived by her daughter, Katie Hamby (Josh) of Greenville, NC; a son, Grant Walker (Molly) of Hertford, NC; a sister, Beci Spencer (Larry) of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Jimmy Brewer (Tina) of Moyock, NC; four grandchildren, Landry Walker of Hertford, NC, Cora Hamby, Joshua Hamby, and Rowen Hamby, all of Greeenville, NC; two nieces, Abigail Freeze and Cameron Freeze of Elizabeth City, NC; and two nephews, Jay Brewer and Will Brewer of Moyock, NC. She was predeceased by her first husband of twenty-nine years, Steven Lee Walker; her grandmother, Mary Ann Creasman; and her grandfather, Olas Grant Creasman. A floating gathering will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 between 2:00-4:00 p.m. at her sister’s residence, 109 Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, NC. A private burial will be held for the family at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Walker-Hamby. Memorial donations may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite #100, Raleigh, NC 27607 or at www.autismsociety-nc.org/donate-online/. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree or send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.