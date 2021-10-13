Rodolfo (Rudy) Dela Cruz Seneres, 88, passed away peacefully in San Jose, California, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. An excellent student, Rudy earned a special selection to enlist in the United States Coast Guard where he served on the USCGC Courier in Rhodes, Greece. He married Stamatia (Tina) Katavenou from the village of Psinthos. Together they had a son, Ramondo (Raymond) Seneres, and a daughter, Maria Seneres Reier, who grew up in Elizabeth City, NC. Rudy served as an Aircraft Electrician in the U.S. Coast Guard for over 20 years before retirement. After retiring from the US Coast Guard, Rudy continued to enjoy working for FMC, Lockheed, and United Airlines from which he finally retired at the age of 72. Rudy’s passion was education, and he enjoyed giving generous financial help to many family members both here and abroad in order for them to further their education, leading to productive careers. Memorial donations may be made to his favorite charity, the USO (United Service Organization). https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&show_amount=true The memorial service will be at the St. Martin Catholic Church, 593 Central Avenue, Sunnyvale, California, on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00AM California time.