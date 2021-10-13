CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Jammu to Delhi: How passion fueled Abrar Choudhary's meteoric rise

By Jonathan Selvaraj
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbrar Choudhary's gold medal in the U-20 men's event of the 400m Open Nationals in India ended up posing a bit of a quandary to organisers. While they were unable to confirm if he was the first ever, it's likely that Choudhary who clocked a personal best time of 48.56 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, is the first athlete from Jammu and Kashmir to win a national title in a very long time. For the most part, track and field is a beleaguered sport in this part of the country. It's rare for an athlete to even compete at a national tournament and rarer still for them to advance from the heats. Just for that, Choudhary's journey from Sainik Colony, Chowadi, a village next to Jammu city, to the top of the podium at the JLN Stadium is a remarkable one.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Jammu#Pollution#New Delhi#Sainik Colony Chowadi#J K
