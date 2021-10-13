Daniel W. (Nick) Sturdivant

Memory Service for Daniel W. Sturdivant(Nick) Jr will be Saturday October 16, 2021 at Kingdom Hall at 1:00pm Via Zoom please call (252) 562-2002 Deon Sturdivant. Daniel Sturdivant W. Sturdivant Jr. ALso known as D.W. 87 of Elizabeth City NC fell asleep in death on Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City NC. Born in Anson County Township Lanesboro to Dan Sturdivant and Alma Lockhart both were farmers from Peachland North Carolina. Brother started out his work ethics at the age of 12 felling trees for 3 truck loads so impressed by the boss he got him a social Security card. He did farming work right up to when he married Virginia. I wanted a family to take care of so I wouldn’t be by myself. Moving to Indian town NC from Hemingway S.C he lived with his sister Virginia while working for PP Gregory Jones Lumber Company. In his early 20’s moved to Shawboro, NC. He got a job working at North Ship Co, moved to Camden, North Carolina. The oldest child in the 6th grade. In 1979 he got diagnosed with asbestos. Before that he dedicated his life to Jehovah God in 1975.His lunch break was field service. He worked with the brothers in Virginia as well as here in Elizabeth City. His life centered around Jehovah no matter the trials he faced he didn’t leave Jehovah. Even in the rest home (Waterbrooke) he was still witnessing for Jehovah. He leaves behind his wife who he loved dearly Virgina Rebecca Sturdivant married on March 30, 1952 for 69 years. Daniel was in a family of 6 siblings he was the last survivor all deceased Leathia Nixon, Mary Francis Watkims, Virginia S. Holloway, Joe Glenn Sturdivant, Percell Sturdivant. 6 children Deann Sturdivant, Alafaye Memurrin(Earl), Joyce Hook(Ronnie), Craig Sturdivant, Rohonda Sturdivant(Deceased) Aderia V. Sturdivant Carpenter(Spencer) all of Elizabeth City N.C and a host of nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Special son Mike Watson. Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.